AFP
Trying not to laugh! Viktor Gyokeres caught reacting to Graham Potter’s Manchester City charges joke
Potter delivers a cheeky punchline
The atmosphere at a routine Sweden national team press conference took an unexpected turn when Graham Potter decided to inject some dark humor into proceedings. The former Chelsea and Brighton manager, currently leading the Swedish national side, was addressing the media regarding a significant wave of player withdrawals due to a sudden illness sweeping through the camp.
Speaking about the logistical nightmare of losing so many key figures at once, Potter could not resist the opportunity to reference the biggest talking point in English football. "We’ve been hit with an infection or a bug," Potter said.
"Not ideal, but it happens. So we’ve called in some players who have been fantastic. In terms of how many withdrawals, we’ve had a similar number to Man City’s charges, I think."
- AFP
Gyokeres struggles to keep a straight face
As the room filled with a mixture of gasps and laughter, cameras quickly panned to Viktor Gyokeres, who was seated directly next to his manager. The Arsenal striker appeared to be caught between professional decorum and genuine amusement, with social media clips showing him visibly stifling a laugh.
Potter himself seemed aware that the joke might be controversial, quickly following up his comment by laughingly asking the assembled journalists, "Too soon?" The moment has since gone viral, with fans enjoying the light-hearted exchange during a period of intense scrutiny for the Manchester club.
International form and Arsenal future
Despite the viral moment at the press conference, Gyokeres remains focused on his performances on the pitch. The 28-year-old has enjoyed a productive start to the international break, netting two goals in two games for Sweden in the Nations League.
This follows what has been described as a challenging start to the domestic campaign with Arsenal, where competition for places remains fierce under Mikel Arteta. His goal-scoring exploits for his country serve as a reminder of the quality he brings to the Gunners' attacking rotation when called upon.
- Getty Images Sport
Gyokeres dismisses Arsenal exit talk
Rumors regarding Gyokeres' future at the Emirates Stadium have also begun to circulate, with some reports suggesting he could seek a move away in search of more consistent starting opportunities.
However, the striker was quick to downplay any talk of a departure, insisting that he remains committed to the project in North London. "It’s clear that I want to play football as much as possible. Hopefully that will come, too. You always want to be on the field as a football player," the Swedish international explained when asked about his current situation at the Premier League club.
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