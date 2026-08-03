'I was impressed' - Jordan Henderson explains why he joined Chelsea after Brentford exit

The 36-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a contract that keeps him in West London until the summer of 2028. Henderson arrived as a free agent after Brentford agreed to cut his two-year deal short halfway through, allowing the former Liverpool captain to seek a new challenge.

Speaking to the club's official media channels after the announcement, Henderson expressed his excitement about joining the Blues. "Given the size of the club, the manager, who I have great admiration for, and the quality of the players, this was a huge opportunity I couldn’t turn down," he explained. The midfielder also said he was "impressed" by the attitude of Chelsea’s ownership.



