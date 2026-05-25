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'A donkey thinks like a lion' - Roy Keane responds to Bruno Fernandes after Man Utd midfielder accuses pundit of 'lying'
Keane fires back on social media
The long-standing tension between the former Manchester United captain and the current skipper has reached a new low. After Fernandes publicly challenged the Irishman's integrity, Keane took to his Instagram story to share a cryptic and pointed image of a donkey. The post featured a quote that read: "Too much attention makes a donkey think he's a lion."
The timing of the post, appearing just hours after Fernandes’ accusations were published, suggests a direct rebuttal to the playmaker. Keane has long been a vocal critic of Fernandes’ leadership style and body language on the pitch, but this latest exchange has moved beyond tactical analysis into a personal dispute over character.
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Fernandes launches 'lying' accusation
The feud escalated when Fernandes appeared on the Diary of a CEO podcast to address Keane's recent comments on The Overlap. The midfielder claimed that Keane had misrepresented his words following a game against Nottingham Forest, where the pundit accused him of prioritising individual assist records over team success. Fernandes accused the club legend of lying, stating that he never made the comments Kean attributed to him.
Fernandes told host Steven Bartlett: "I've always said I don't mind criticism. I always take criticism from everyone and I never reply to anything. People have an opinion, they think it's good, bad or whatever. What I don't like is when people lie about things.
He added: "This case that you said about Roy Keane, basically what he said is a lie because either he saw some other interview or he can't say that I said one thing that I've just not said. I accept his criticism, whether he likes me as a player or not, likes me as a person or not. But what I don't like, is that he puts words in my mouth that has not been said."
The assist record controversy
At the heart of the disagreement is Fernandes' record-breaking season, which saw him surpass Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne to set a new Premier League benchmark of 21 assists in a single campaign. Keane had previously admitted he was "raging" at how the team celebrated Fernandes tying the record during the final weeks of the season, suggesting the focus was too narrow.
Keane had originally stated: "After the game, he got interviewed, and the captain of Manchester United said: 'Yeah, a few times I probably should have shot, but I made them passes.' Wow. How can a footballer's mindset be going out to a match and be talking about some individual record?"
Fernandes has since argued that he actually said the opposite - that he should have passed more - and even reached out to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to try and obtain Keane's contact details to settle the matter privately.
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Carrick stands by his captain
Despite the vitriol coming from the Sky Sports studio, Fernandes continues to have the full backing of his manager, Michael Carrick. The United boss, who recently secured his long-term future at Old Trafford, remains convinced that the Portuguese international is the right man to lead the side back into the Champions League.
Addressing the noise surrounding his star player, Carrick noted: "He’s such an influence for us and he’s been the captain and led by example in different ways. I’ve got no reason to think otherwise. We’ve loved what he’s done and he loves being here, I think you can see that."