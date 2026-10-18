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'I didn’t know what to do!' – Diego Gomez opens up on emotional reaction to sensational 51-metre strike against Crystal Palace
A moment of pure audacity at the Amex
Gomez produced a moment of magic that will be etched into the history of the M23 derby for decades. During a blistering start at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, the 23-year-old spotted Crystal Palace goalkeeper Walter Benitez straying far from his goalmouth and unleashed a perfectly weighted strike from just inside the opposition half. The effort, measured at exactly 51 metres, left the home support in a state of delirium as the ball sailed over the retreating Argentine stopper and into the back of the net to put Fabian Hurzeler's side two goals up within the first seven minutes of the match.
The Paraguayan international, who joined the club for £11m from Inter Miami in early 2025, revealed that the decision to shoot was almost instinctive once he realised the goalkeeper's positioning. Speaking to Natalie Gedra for Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath of the triumph, he admitted the emotion of the moment took him by surprise. "When I scored I didn't know where to run, I didn't know what to do!" Gomez said, reflecting on his joyful but confused celebration. "When I got the ball, I knew the goalkeeper was a little bit ahead. I was very happy with the goal. It’s about the brotherhood and the intensity. We keep doing this in training and games."
- AFP
Statistically significant strike for Gomez
While the goal was a visual masterpiece, the underlying numbers suggest it is a once-in-a-decade occurrence in English football. Gomez’s successful attempt from 51 metres represents the furthest distance a Premier League goal has been scored from since 2017. It draws immediate comparisons to the iconic long-range efforts of the past, specifically the strike by Wayne Rooney from 58 metres for Everton against West Ham United in November of that year.
This was Gomez's first league goal of the current campaign, but his ability to strike the ball with venom from distance was already well-known to the Brighton faithful. During his debut season in England, the midfielder netted four times in a 6-0 Carabao Cup demolition of Barnsley, including a ferocious 35-yard half-volley. His arrival from MLS, where he famously played alongside Lionel Messi, brought a high level of technical quality to the South Coast.
Tactical brilliance and the Brighton press
The decision to shoot from such an extreme range was partly influenced by the positioning of Gomez's own teammates. As he received the ball on the half-turn, the other Brighton attackers were tightly grouped together, making a traditional forward pass difficult to execute. Recognising the lack of immediate passing lanes and spotting Benitez’s vulnerability, Gomez chose the most audacious route possible. Unlike many players who opt for a delicate chip in such scenarios, the Paraguayan chose to strike through the ball with power and loft, ensuring Benitez had no chance of recovering in time to make a save despite his desperate retreat.
Benitez was handed a start for the Eagles due to an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who remains sidelined with an ankle problem. The substitute keeper was caught out by the speed of the turnover, a recurring theme in a match where Brighton were clinical in transition.
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Joining the legends of the long-range goal
Gomez now finds his name alongside legendary figures who have mastered the art of the halfway-line strike. David Beckham famously launched his career into the stratosphere with a similar goal for Manchester United against Wimbledon on the opening day of the 1996-97 season. While Beckham used a bending technique with the inside of his foot, Gomez relied on pure ball-striking power.
The 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace further cements Brighton's status as the division's most dangerous team from long range. The club has now attempted five shots from over 50 metres this season alone, while the rest of the Premier League clubs combined have only attempted eight.
Under the guidance of Fabian Hurzeler, the Seagulls have become increasingly bold in their shot selection, scoring 23 goals in their first seven league matches. With this win, Brighton moved into third place, keeping the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City and second-placed Arsenal.
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