'He should apologise' - CSD chief hits out at Javier Tebas over Goebbels comparison as Real Madrid demand La Liga president's resignation

Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes has made his position clear regarding the escalating war of words between the league leadership and Spain's most successful club. The CSD president stated on Saturday that the comments went beyond the limits of freedom of speech and insisted that Tebas should apologise for his rhetoric.

The controversy erupted after Tebas used social media to draw parallels between the communication tactics of the Madrid board and those of the Third Reich's infamous propaganda minister. Speaking to reporters via Eurosport, Uribes expressed his dismay at the choice of language used by a high-ranking official within the Spanish sporting infrastructure.

"It’s unacceptable," Uribes said when addressing the media. “You can’t use the Nazis or Goebbels as a point of comparison, especially when you’re the president of La Liga and you’re referring to a club that competes in La Liga. I think this goes beyond the limits of freedom of speech. Fortunately, freedom of speech in Spain is protected very broadly, but that doesn’t mean you can compare someone to the Nazis or Goebbels without crossing a line."