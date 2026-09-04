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'He owes me a few assists!' - Cody Gakpo jokes about growing Alexander Isak partnership after Liverpool duo impress again
Dutchman shines in creative masterclass
Gakpo was the architect of Liverpool's success on Friday night, putting in a performance that quietened any lingering talk of a summer departure from Anfield. The forward, who had been subject to heavy transfer speculation, proved exactly why he remains a vital cog in Andoni Iraola’s system.
Speaking after the game, the Netherlands international was in high spirits regarding his connection with Isak. "Yeah, we will see. We always train together, and always try to get to know each other better. Hopefully we can assist each other many times. He owes me a few assists now!"
The 2-0 victory was a testament to Gakpo's vision and selflessness in the final third. Reflecting on the team's performance, he told Sky Sports: "I think it was a great game today. Obviously some things we have to improve still but a much-needed win for us, and I'm really glad that we got the three points."
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Isak matches historic Anfield feat
While Gakpo pulled the strings, Isak provided the clinical edge that has been the hallmark of his recent resurgence. The Sweden international is currently in the form of his life, having already matched his entire Premier League goal tally from last season in just three appearances this term.
His brace within nine minutes was a display of pure predatory instinct, with both goals coming from Gakpo assists. This remarkable "nine minutes of madness" saw the former Newcastle man reach a milestone that had not been achieved by a Liverpool player in over a decade. In fact, Isak matched a feat set by Maxi Rodriguez.
Iraola off the mark in Suffolk
The result was particularly significant for manager Andoni Iraola, who finally secured his first three points in the Liverpool dugout. After starting his tenure with two 2-2 draws, there were concerns about the team's ability to see out games, but those fears were put to rest by a professional display in Suffolk. The win ensured that Iraola did not become the first manager since Brendan Rodgers to fail to win any of his first three Premier League games at the club.
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Van Dijk backs Gakpo to shine for Liverpool
Captain Virgil van Dijk was quick to praise the tactical approach and Gakpo’s individual contribution. The Dutch defender said: "I think we were a little bit more direct in the beginning, which is what we wanted to put the danger in their half and create a bit of chaos. Great goals. Cody was outstanding. Great win, and on to the next."
Van Dijk also emphasised the importance of Gakpo remaining at the club despite interest from elsewhere during the transfer window. "Massive. I said it before the transfer window had closed, he's important for us, and he will be important this season."
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