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'We are satisfied' - Carlo Ancelotti hails Brazil's youngsters after 4-0 India win and admits extra FIFA break gave him clearer squad picture
Ancelotti reflects on experimental tour success
Brazil finished their recent international schedule on a high note, following up a draw and a victory against Australia with a convincing display in India. The match allowed Ancelotti to rotate his entire 26-man squad, providing valuable data as he builds toward future competitive fixtures.
Speaking in his post-match press conference, the former Real Madrid boss was quick to highlight the growth he witnessed across the camp. Ancelotti remarked: "We leave this period with the feeling that the players will be able to do better. Each player has their characteristics and, in the end, we leave satisfied. It doesn't matter what level of game we're going to win, what matters to us is doing our best, taking into account all our conditions and your continuous pressure."
The Italian also noted the tactical patience required to overcome a stubborn defensive setup in the heat of Kolkata. "We had difficulties in opening the scoring, but at the moment in which we opened the score with Estevao, we had the opportunity to control the game better," he explained in conference press.
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New faces stake their claim for Selecao spots
One of the primary objectives of this FIFA window was the integration of nine debutants who had never previously been called up to the senior national team. Ancelotti was particularly impressed with the defensive solidity shown by Jair and the creative spark offered by Breno Bidon in the middle of the park.
Evaluating the individual performances, Ancelotti said: "The players did very well. I think Jair played very well. Bontempo, the first game was better than the second. Breno (Bidon) came in showing his qualities. Arthur Dias did very well. The goalkeepers too. In this aspect, I think we are very well. We have to give them opportunity, because you see that the players who have more difficulty, players who don't have minutes at their club, have more difficulty playing a competitive game, as can be Estevao and as can be Endrick."
Balancing stardom and squad depth
Despite the heavy rotation, the inclusion of global stars like Vinicius Junior remained a focal point of the tour. The Real Madrid forward started against India despite the humid conditions, acting as the primary threat before being replaced at half-time. Ancelotti used the second period to give more minutes to young talents, including Endrick, who showed glimpses of his explosive potential during his time on the pitch after replacing Pedro.
Ancelotti's decision to switch between three and four-man attacking lines provided a clear indication that he is still searching for the perfect balance within his starting eleven ahead of upcoming qualifiers.
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Looking ahead to the November window
With the India tour now concluded, Ancelotti has already turned his attention to the final international break of the year. Brazil are scheduled to face Japan and Singapore next month, and the manager believes the lessons learned in Kolkata have given him a much clearer perspective on who deserves to be in his next squad list.
Ancelotti concluded his assessment by outlining his plans for the near future: "This was an interesting period. I have a much clearer idea for the next call-up. Obviously we're not going to change much, but I want to see other young people who weren't ready in this next FIFA date."
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