£100m asking price revealed! Bournemouth ready to sell Chelsea and Liverpool target Alex Scott in January under key conditions

Bournemouth are now open to the possibility of selling England midfielder Scott during the January transfer window, provided specific conditions are met by potential suitors. The 23-year-old has been vocal about his desire for a new challenge at the Vitality Stadium, having reportedly turned down two lucrative contract extensions toward the end of the previous campaign.

While the club initially maintained a firm "not for sale" stance throughout the summer and the recent international break, a final round of discussions between the club hierarchy and the player’s representatives has led to a significant change in heart.

According to BBC, Senior figures at the club have indicated that the Cherries would be willing to sanction Scott's exit if a bid in the region of £100 million is presented.



