Another lead thrown away! Bournemouth make unwanted Premier League history as Marco Rose admits his frustration

Bournemouth secured a piece of unwanted Premier League history on Saturday afternoon as they became the first ever side to score the opening goal in each of their first three fixtures of a season without recording a single victory.

The Cherries looked to be in complete control on Tyneside when Marcus Tavernier opened the scoring after just nine minutes, before an own goal from Malick Thiaw doubled their advantage. However, despite their dominance, they allowed the Magpies back into the contest, eventually settling for a point after Jacob Ramsey scored an 88th-minute equaliser to stun the visitors.

The result follows a frustrating pattern for Rose’s men, who have now surrendered seven points from winning positions in their opening three matches. On the opening weekend, they took the lead against Manchester City only to lose 2-1 to a late Josko Gvardiol strike. They followed that by leading against Everton, only to be denied by a James Tarkowski equaliser in stoppage time.



