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Mohamed Saeed

Barcelona player ratings vs Real Betis: Lamine Yamal shines as five-star Catalans dismantle Manuel Pellegrini’s side

Barcelona
Player ratings
L. Yamal
Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
LaLiga
H. Flick

Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the LaLiga season with a clinical 5-2 victory over Real Betis at the Estadio de La Cartuja. Lamine Yamal and Gabriel Jesus were among the scorers as Hansi Flick's side showcased their devastating offensive rotations.

Barcelona’s relentless pursuit of the LaLiga title continued with a high-octane 5-2 victory over Real Betis. Hansi Flick’s tactical setup prioritised central dominance and rapid transitions, which bore fruit as early as the 10th minute when Lamine Yamal opened the scoring. Despite Betis finding the net through valentin gomez and Abde Ezzalzouli, the visitors' sheer volume of high-quality chances - reflected in a significant 3.04 Expected Goals (xG) - proved too much for the hosts to withstand.

The second half saw Barcelona pull away with professional ruthlessness. Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Eric Garcia, and Dani Olmo illustrated the depth of Flick’s squad and their ability to sustain pressure even after heavy substitutions. With 69% possession and 10 shots on target, the Blaugrana controlled the rhythm of the game, effectively neutralising Betis’ counter-attacking threat and reinforcing their position at the summit of the table with nine wins from nine matches.

  • imago-sport-1084656069.jpgPhoto Players Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia - 6/10

    Had a relatively quiet afternoon in terms of shot-stopping volume, making three saves. While he conceded twice, there was little he could do about the close-range finishes. His distribution helped maintain the high line Flick demands.

    Jules Kounde - 6/10

    A solid performance on the flank, evidenced by his early involvement in the buildup to Yamal's opener. He provided the tactical discipline required to balance Barcelona's lopsided attacking shape and managed the threat of Abde well for large periods.

    Xavi Espart - 6/10

    The youngster showed poise in his positioning but occasionally struggled with the physical intensity of Betis' press. He remained tidy on the ball, contributing to the team's dominant passing statistics before being hooked in a tactical shift.

    Gerard Martin - 5/10

    Found it difficult to track the overlapping runs of Betis' wingers and was substituted at half-time. His verticality was missing, leading Flick to seek more defensive security and ball progression from the bench.

    Pau Cubarsi - 8/10

    Another masterclass in progressive passing from the teenage centre-back. He claimed two assists - setting up Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo - demonstrating his elite vision. Defensively, he was composed, recording vital clearances to stunt Betis' momentum.


  • Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Rodri - 8/10

    The midfield metronome was excellent, providing the platform for Barcelona to dominate 69% of the ball. He scored a crucial goal in the 41st minute to restore the lead before the break, showcasing his ability to arrive late in the box.

    Fermin Lopez - 7/10

    A high-energy performance from Fermin, who provided the assist for Rodri's goal. He was booked in the 20th minute but didn't let that dampen his aggressive pressing. His movement between the lines opened up space for the wider attackers.

    Pedri - 7/10

    The captain pulled the strings in the middle of the park. While he didn't record a goal or assist, his pre-assist work and ability to evade the Betis press were fundamental to Barcelona's 751 completed passes.


  • Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Karim Adeyemi - 6/10

    Deployed in a hybrid role, he struggled to find his usual explosive rhythm in the final third. He worked hard defensively before being replaced after 62 minutes as Flick looked to freshen up the energy levels.

    Lamine Yamal - 9/10

    A sensational performance from the teenager. He opened the scoring in the 10th minute and later provided a sublime assist for Gabriel Jesus. His 55th-minute booking was a minor blemish on a display defined by creative brilliance and technical superiority.

    Gabriel Jesus - 8/10

    Led the line with intelligence and tenacity. He got his reward with a well-taken goal in the 51st minute, finished from a Yamal cross. His link-up play was essential in drawing the Betis central defenders out of position.


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  • Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Eric Garcia - 7/10

    Introduced at half-time for Martin, he provided more stability in the backline and scored the fourth goal in the 62nd minute to effectively kill the game off as a contest.

    Dani Olmo - 8/10

    Came on in the 62nd minute and showed his class immediately. He capped off the scoring in the 81st minute with a clinical finish, highlighting Barcelona’s immense depth.

    Anthony Gordon - 7/10

    Brought on for the final half-hour. He provided fresh legs and stretched the Betis defence, though he didn't have many clear-cut opportunities to score.

    Raphinha - 6/10

    A late introduction for Yamal. He maintained the intensity on the right wing and helped see out the result with professional ball retention.

    Gavi - 6/10

    Replaced Jesus for the final ten minutes. His return to the pitch was greeted with cheers, and he quickly got involved in the physical duels in midfield.

    Hansi Flick - 9/10

    The manager got his tactics spot on. Recognising the threat Betis posed, he adjusted his defence at half-time and his substitutions were perfectly timed to exploit a tiring opposition. Nine wins from nine is a testament to his immediate impact.

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