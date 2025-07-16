Claudio D'Amato

Brazilian and American football correspondent

📝 Bio

Born in 1986, enchanted by the “God of football” since the age of six. Summers after school spent in newsstands, flipping through newspapers, gave me the certainty of what I wanted to become: a football writer — someone capable of explaining what happens on that green field that delivers emotions and still makes me feel thrilled every time I climb the steps of the press box to follow Napoli as a correspondent.

Matches on TV, a second life at the stadium, thoughts turned into words while chasing a dream that eventually came true. Reporting on Scudetti confirmed how privileged I am to have chosen this path: writing articles drains you and excites you at the same time, while field experiences give you a sense of magic.

A registered public journalist since 2009, part of the GOAL family since 2011. I love tactics, I'm fascinated by everything that belongs to the people, and I go crazy for stories that are unexpected or born from the bottom. Humility and simplicity — but always believing in what you do.

🧠 Areas of Expertise

Napoli

Italian football

Tactics

Storytelling

✍🏻 Favorite Articles

Adios Diego: a piece of Naples is gone

Sarri’s rise in Naples: the ‘Commander’ in a tracksuit

Mertens, ‘Ciro’ of Naples: nine years of love

Gaucci’s Perugia: Nakata & Co., a ‘world-class’ team

Dino Fava and Lo Stato Sociale’s book: the promotion goals with Bologna that changed everything