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Ahmed Abdelhamid

Ahmed Abdelhamid

Senior Editor and Shift Manager at kooora.com

I began my journalism career in 2012, working across several prominent media outlets, and officially joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2015.

Throughout my career, I have combined field reporting, in-depth analysis, professional translation, and the creation of sports reports and series from a perspective that differs from the mainstream.

In 2017, a pivotal milestone came when I joined Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, where I took on diverse responsibilities including supervising the translation and analysis sections, as well as managing editorial shifts. This experience provided me with extensive expertise in producing high-quality sports content.

I have loved football since childhood. I still remember the first match I ever watched—the 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy. My parents woke me up at dawn to watch it, and I was just six years old at the time.

Since that night, my passion for the game has never faded. It has grown steadily and eventually became the center of my professional life.

Today, I specialize in professional translation and creative sports writing, including storytelling, journalistic scenarios, and unconventional analytical reports.

My favorite football memory is Egypt’s qualification for the 2018 World Cup after the dramatic late moments against Congo.

My all-time favorite lineup includes:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defense: Dani Alves – Sergio Ramos – Paolo Maldini – Marcelo

Midfield: Sergio Busquets – Andrés Iniesta – Luka Modrić

Attack: Lionel Messi – Ronaldo Nazário – Cristiano Ronaldo

I have published many creative pieces on Kooora. Some of my favorites include:

“A Painful Regret for Ferguson… Paolo Maldini Saves Guardiola in the Champions League Final!”

“Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s Juventus Clashes with Ramos’ Real Madrid… Choose Your Favorite Ending”

“A Journalistic Scenario… The Night Florentino Pérez Cried”

For social media enthusiasts, you can follow me here:

Articles by Ahmed Abdelhamid
  1. Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    Barcelona vs Atletico MadridBarcelona

    Official line-up: Álvarez vs. Yamal as Barcelona host Atlético The Camp Nou stage is set for a pivotal La Liga showdown, with Barcelona’s youthful talent, Lamine Yamal, ready to lo

    Fierce choices befitting the scale of the clash When the biggest matches of the season arrive, managers must make bold selections that reflect the stakes. These decisions—over whom to pick, which formation to trust, and how to balance attack and defence—can define a club’s campaign. With that in mind, here is a concise guide to the selection principles that turn potential into victory on the biggest stage. First, every player picked must offer proven quality under pressure. Big games expose mediocrity within minutes, so the squad sheet should list only those who thrive when the lights are brightest. Experience matters, but raw courage and match-winning ability matter more. Next, the chosen formation must match the opposition’s likely shape while exploiting its known weaknesses. Flexibility is vital: a rigid system can suffocate talent, while a fluid 4-3-3 or a bold 3-5-2 can create overloaded zones that overload defenders and unlock space. The key is to strike a balance between structu

  2. Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    Barcelona vs Atletico MadridBarcelona

    Kicks and provocation... Simeone's plan to stop Lamine Yamal revealed Diego Simeone has long been renowned for his cunning tactical mindsets, and his latest strategy, laid bare by

    Atlético want to provoke the Barça star into losing his temper In the heated build-up to Sunday’s LaLiga clash, sources close to Atlético Madrid have revealed that the club plans to employ psychological tactics designed to unsettle Barcelona’s talismanic forward. The idea, according to those briefed on the strategy, is to goad the player into reacting emotionally rather than technically, thereby disrupting his rhythm and influence on the game. While the specific methods remain under wraps, past encounters suggest the Rojiblancos may use a combination of physical challenges, verbal sparring and strategic fouling to test the star’s famed composure. Coaches and players alike are drilled in the art of provocation, timing each nudge and remark to exploit moments of frustration. For Atlético, such mind games are a well-documented part of their competitive DNA. Diego Simeone’s side has long relied on intense, in-your-face football to rattle opponents, and the Argentine boss sees Sunday’s show

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