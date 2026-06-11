World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Argentina
Argentina did not merely win the South American qualifying group - they dominated it. The reigning world champions collected 38 points from 18 matches, finishing comfortably ahead of the chasing pack.
That said, the campaign was not entirely flawless. Four defeats is not an insignificant number, and a few unexpected setbacks, including a home loss to Uruguay, a defeat in Paraguay, and a draw in Venezuela, raised some eyebrows among supporters. On many occasions, Argentina were content to grind out narrow victories, winning 1-0 on five occasions.
There was, however, also the satisfaction of beating arch-rivals Brazil home and away. First came a 1-0 victory on Brazilian soil, echoing Argentina’s Copa America final triumph in Rio de Janeiro from 2021, before a stunning 4-1 win at the Monumental, as the Albiceleste delivered a footballing masterclass that ultimately cost Dorival Junior his job as Brazil head coach.
What to expect
Argentina can legitimately be considered one of the favourites to win the World Cup, and defend their crown. However, compared to some of their rivals, La Albiceleste arrive with plenty of question marks hanging over them.
Lionel Messi will turn 39 in June, Angel Di María is no longer part of the squad, and a series of friendlies against underwhelming opposition has generated some concern. The 2-1 win over Mauritania in March, for example, felt more like a promotional exhibition than a meaningful test capable of revealing the team’s true level ahead of the tournament.
After that match, Emiliano Martínez even welcomed the cancellation of the Finalissima against Spain, remarking: "Thankfully it wasn't played. If we had performed like that, we would have lost."
For now, Argentina’s first objective appears well within reach: Advancing from a group that also includes Algeria, Austria and Jordan. What happens after that remains to be seen. One thing is certain, though; that some of the aura that surrounded the team after its 2022 triumph seems to have faded.
Man in charge
At the heart of this Argentina project is Lionel Scaloni, who turned 48 in May and is the man largely responsible for restoring La Albiceleste to the summit of world football after years spent in Brazil’s shadow.
The former full-back had little managerial experience before taking charge of the national team, having previously worked only as an assistant coach. His approach, however, was remarkably straightforward: Build around Messi, select the right players, create unity, and forge a cohesive team.
Unlike some of his predecessors - Jorge Sampaoli being the most notable example - Scaloni has favoured pragmatism over experimentation. And under his leadership, Messi and Argentina finally began winning again.
The team captured the Copa America in both 2021 and 2024, with the 2022 World Cup triumph sandwiched in between, ending a drought that stretched back to Diego Maradona’s era.
Scaloni’s contract expires after the tournament; the big question is whether he will extend his stay.
MVP
Quite simply, Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers in history, and arguably the greatest of all time. Four years ago, he led Argentina to a World Cup title that had eluded the nation since 1986. Now he is aiming to do it again.
Despite approaching his 39th birthday, Messi continues to dominate for Inter Miami in MLS. His 2025 season, consisting of 29 goals and 16 assists, helped Miami win the title as Messi provided yet another reminder of his extraordinary quality. He has also started the current season in excellent form, both in terms of performances and goals.
After years of speculation, Messi will be at the 2026 World Cup. The key question is whether he can still maintain an elite level against the strongest teams in the world. Argentina’s recent lack of high-profile friendlies has provided little evidence either way, and that uncertainty could become a significant issue for a team that remains heavily dependent on its captain.
One to watch
This World Cup could be the stage that truly introduces Nico Paz to a global audience. The talented, left-footed playmaker is coming off a standout season with Como, where he played a major role in them securing a top-four finish in Serie A and Champions League qualification.
Under the tutelage of Cesc Fabregas, Paz has grown into a young leader, and is now a regular member of the Argentina setup. Messi himself has publicly praised the 21-year-old, and many view him as a potential heir to the Argentine legend - although speaking of a successor to Messi borders on heresy in Argentina.
Paz will travel to North America primarily to learn, gain valuable experience, and continue his development within an elite environment. Then, barring any surprises, he is expected to leave Como behind to return to Real Madrid, who cannot wait to have one of the brightest young talents in world football back at the Bernabeu.