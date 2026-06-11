World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: France
As expected, France dominated their qualifying group, winning five of their six matches against Ukraine, Iceland and Azerbaijan while conceding just four goals along the way
Unsurprisingly, Kylian Mbappe finished as the team's top scorer with five goals, including a brace against Ukraine. Remarkably, he achieved that tally despite playing only four matches, missing two through injury.
That momentum had carried forward into friendly wins over Brazil and Colombia, but defeat to Ivory Coast on the eve of the tournament did expose some flaws in Les Bleus' squad.
What to expect
World champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, that alone is enough to explain why France arrive in North America as one of the overwhelming favourites to win the tournament.
After all, it is difficult not to be considered a leading contender when your squad includes four of the most decisive and in-form players in world football. There’s Mbappe, a relentless goal-scoring machine for both club and country; Michael Olise, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season with Bayern Munich; and Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele, both key figures in Luis Enrique's outstanding Paris Saint-Germain side.
In attacking terms, even when compared to the world's elite national teams, no one can match France's depth and quality. The main question mark, then concerns the defence, which has looked vulnerable too often and is now sweating over the fitness of William Saliba.
Perhaps the biggest challenge, however, will be maintaining harmony within a dressing room that has not always been easy to manage. But if the group can remain united, it will be difficult to prevent France from making another deep run all the way to the final in New Jersey.
Man in charge
Despite frequent criticism regarding both his style of play and his leadership, both from within France and abroad, Didier Deschamps deserves enormous credit for rebuilding a fractured national team that appeared to have reached the end of its cycle following Laurent Blanc's tenure.
Since taking charge in 2012, Deschamps has led France to extraordinary success. Les Bleus won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, defeating Croatia in the final, and lifted the UEFA Nations League in 2021 with a victory over Spain in Milan.
They have also reached two other major finals: Euro 2016, which they lost on home soil to Portugal thanks to Eder's extra-time winner, and the 2022 World Cup final, ultimately lost to Argentina on penalties after one of the greatest matches in tournament history.
Deschamps' contract expires in July and will not be renewed, bringing to an end a tenure of almost 15 years in charge. Regardless of the outcome, this will be his last dance with Les Bleus.
MVP
Naturally, most eyes will turn to Kylian Mbappe, the symbol, captain and number 10 of this French side. However, based on what he has shown this season for Bayern Munich and the remarkable growth he continues to demonstrate, Michael Olise could emerge not only as France's true MVP, but also as one of the standout players of the entire tournament.
For the second consecutive Bundesliga season, Olise posted double figures for both goals and assists, while also producing elite numbers in the Champions League. One of his most spectacular performances came in Bayern's 6-1 demolition of Atalanta in Bergamo, where he scored twice, provided an assist and delivered a display of absolute brilliance.
Olise is a devastating attacking force, combining creativity, efficiency and consistency at an increasingly high level, as illustrated by his hat-trick against Northern Ireland in France's final warm-up game. At 24 years old, this could be the defining season of his career, not only at club level, but also with the national team.
One to watch
Keep an eye out for Maghnes Akliouche this summer. Deschamps handed the midfielder his first senior call-up during the qualifying campaign, and the young attacker quickly made his mark by scoring against Azerbaijan and providing an assist against Iceland.
A product of Monaco's renowned academy, long regarded as one of Europe's premier talent factories, Akliouche truly broke through last season, recording seven goals and twelve assists across Ligue 1 and the Champions League.
Aged 24, Akliouche is a right-sided attacking midfielder who is ideally suited to a 4-2-3-1 system, although he can also operate centrally as a playmaker. Unlike the stereotypical diminutive technical winger, Akliouche combines physical presence with outstanding technical ability, a blend that has become increasingly valuable in the modern game.
He is unlikely to start regularly, but he could prove to be one of Deschamps' most important weapons off the bench; a game-changing talent capable of unlocking matches when France need inspiration.