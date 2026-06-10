World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Belgium

Belgium's ‘golden generation’ may be entering its twilight years, but they are still aiming for one last major achievement in what will likely be the final World Cup for many of the team’s key players. Drawn alongside Egypt, Iran and New Zealand, Belgium are the clear favourites to top Group G, and their ambitions should be to at least reach the quarter-finals.

Unlike previous editions, however, the team arrives with several question marks surrounding some of its most influential players. Both Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne have been hampered by lengthy injuries during the season, and their physical condition could have a major impact on Belgium's tournament.

They will also need to find the right balance in defence, an area of the team that has frequently come under scrutiny since the retirements of Vincent Kompany, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.