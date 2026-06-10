World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Morocco

Morocco captured global attention four years ago in Qatar by becoming the first team from Africa to reach the World Cup semi-finals, and they unsurprisingly secured their place in 2026 with relative ease, becoming the only side within CAF to return a 100 percent record.

It’s also worth noting that they carried that form into the Africa Cup of Nations, where they reached the final on home soil. At the time of writing, Morocco should be considered the champions following CAF’s decision to reverse the result in the aftermath of the controversial clash with Senegal. However, that decision is currently being appealed and could yet be overturned again.