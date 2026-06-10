World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Canada

As a co-host, Canada did not have to compete in CONCACAF qualifying to secure their place at the World Cup. That said, Jesse Marsch’s side have still been active in preparing for the tournament, playing several friendlies. Of those they have played since September 2025, they have lost just once, while beating the likes of Wales, Venezuela and Uzbekistan.

Their most recent appearance at a competitive tournament came at the 2025 Gold Cup, where Canada reached the quarter-finals before suffering a shock elimination on penalties at the hands of Guatemala. Given their run to the semi-finals of the Copa America 12 months previously, them not going further in what should have been a far more straightforward tournament was regarded as a major disappointment.