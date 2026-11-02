How to get Valencia vs Real Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Valencia host Barcelona on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the Estadio Mestalla in Valencia.

In their most recent encounter back in February 2026, Real Madrid secured a solid 2-0 victory away at the Estadio Mestalla. Across the last five LaLiga head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid hold the clear upper hand with three wins, while Valencia has managed only one victory alongside a single draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Valencia vs Real Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Estadio Mestalla in Valencia, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Mestalla

How to buy Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga tickets?

Here are the primary options for purchasing tickets to see Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Estadio Mestalla:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official Valencia CF website for direct ticket availability. For high-profile fixtures like Real Madrid, tickets are usually first prioritized for club members (Socio VCF) before any remaining seats reach general sale.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga tickets cost?

Here is a breakdown of the estimated ticket costs for the upcoming LaLiga fixture between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Estadio Mestalla:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Start around €40 to €70 for upper-tier or corner seats, though tickets for high-profile matches against Real Madrid are heavily restricted and usually prioritized for club members (Socios VCF) first.

Start around for upper-tier or corner seats, though tickets for high-profile matches against Real Madrid are heavily restricted and usually prioritized for club members (Socios VCF) first. VIP and Hospitality Packages: Official premium hospitality packages purchased through the club or authorized partners generally start around €300 to €350+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission: Start around €100 to €130 for upper-tier seats behind the goals (such as the Gol Xicotet zones).

Start around for upper-tier seats behind the goals (such as the Gol Xicotet zones). Long Side & Premium Seating: Better-view seats along the long side or lower tiers typically range from €180 to €300+ , depending on demand and exact block location.

Better-view seats along the long side or lower tiers typically range from , depending on demand and exact block location. VIP Resale: Premium hospitality tickets and exclusive VIP seats can scale significantly higher, reaching well into thousands of euros for luxury suite options.

Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Valencia vs Real Madrid Form

Valencia arrive at this fixture in poor form, having won just one of their last five LaLiga matches. Their only victory in that run came away at Deportivo Alaves, and they have since suffered defeats to Real Sociedad, Sevilla, and Barcelona, the latter a damaging 5-0 loss at the Camp Nou. Across those five games, Valencia have scored just four goals while conceding nine, and confidence at the Mestalla will be fragile.

Real Madrid's recent record is more mixed than their league position suggests. Mourinho's side have won two and lost two of their last four LaLiga outings, with a defeat to Atletico Madrid their most recent result. They also recorded a 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano and beat Inter 2-1 in the Champions League during this stretch, scoring ten goals across all five matches while conceding five.

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in February 2026, when Real Madrid won 2-0 at the Mestalla. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Real Madrid have the stronger record, with three wins to Valencia's one and one draw. Real Madrid have scored eleven goals in those five meetings, while Valencia have managed five, underlining the Bernabeu club's dominance in this fixture over the recent period.