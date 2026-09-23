How to get Switzerland vs Scotland tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The UEFA Nations League returns with a sensational international showdown as Switzerland prepare to host Scotland at Kybunpark in St. Gallen. Both European nations are determined to claim maximum points in this high-stakes group encounter as they push for crucial tournament standings.

GOAL has all the key details regarding matchday logistics, ticket pricing, and direct steps on how to lock in your seats.

When is Switzerland vs Scotland UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Switzerland vs Scotland takes place at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen, with kick-off time to be confirmed closer to the date.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Sitterstadion

Where to buy Switzerland vs Scotland tickets?

Official primary tickets are handled directly through Ticketmaster Switzerland, which acts as the official ticketing partner of the Swiss Football Association for home international fixtures in St. Gallen. Supporters should set up an account early on the official platform to buy standard public tickets as soon as general sale windows go live.

If primary allocations sell out completely or specific seating tiers become unavailable on the official portal, secondary marketplace platforms like StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Switzerland vs Scotland tickets?

Standard single match tickets on the official ticketing portal start at approximately €35 for general admission seating sections inside Kybunpark, depending on stadium section category.

Secondary market like entry prices like StubHub start at around €105 on secondary platforms when standard primary allocations sell out on official outlets.

Switzerland vs Scotland UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Switzerland vs Scotland Form

Switzerland arrive in strong shape, having won four of their last five matches with one defeat. Yakin's side beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1, Canada 2-1, Algeria 2-0, and Colombia on penalties after a goalless draw, before their run ended with a 3-1 quarter-final loss to Argentina. Across those five matches, Switzerland scored nine goals and conceded five, with four consecutive wins building real momentum before the Argentina defeat.

Scotland's last five results tell a more mixed story, with three wins and two losses. They beat Curacao 4-1 and Bolivia 4-0 in pre-tournament friendlies, then opened their World Cup account with a 1-0 win over Haiti, before back-to-back defeats to Morocco and Brazil ended their campaign. Scotland scored six goals and conceded four across that run.

Switzerland vs Scotland: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, a group-stage draw at Euro 2024 in June of that year. Prior to that, Switzerland won 3-1 when the two sides met in a friendly back in March 2006. The head-to-head record across those two recorded meetings is level, with one win each ruled out by the draw, giving neither side a clear historical edge heading into this Nations League encounter.

Switzerland vs Scotland Standings