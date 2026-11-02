How to get Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Real Sociedad host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian.

Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano share a competitive history characterized by high-scoring affairs, highlighted by a thrilling 3-3 draw in their most recent LaLiga meeting on April 26, 2026. Prior to that six-goal stalemate, Real Sociedad claimed a dominant 3-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in their Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga kick-off?

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano takes place at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 12 8 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Reale Arena

How to buy Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets?

Buying tickets for a La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano depends on which stadium is hosting the fixture, as tickets are distributed directly by the home club.

1. Official Club Channels

Real Sociedad Home Games (Reale Arena, San Sebastian): Purchase through Real Sociedad's official online ticketing portal. Club members and season ticket holders get priority booking windows before any remaining seats open up to the general public.

Purchase through Real Sociedad's official online ticketing portal. Club members and season ticket holders get priority booking windows before any remaining seats open up to the general public. Rayo Vallecano Home Games (Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas, Madrid): Purchase through Rayo Vallecano's official website. Because Vallecas is a smaller and more intimate stadium, general public ticket availability is often very limited compared to larger La Liga grounds.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price breakdowns for a LaLiga fixture between Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano, categorized by official club channels and secondary marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seating (Behind Goals & Corners): Usually range from €25 to €50 for areas like the Fondo Norte and Fondo Sur.

Usually range from for areas like the Fondo Norte and Fondo Sur. Longside & Sideline Tiers (East/Main Stands): Generally cost between €40 to €90 depending on central positioning and tier height.

Generally cost between depending on central positioning and tier height. VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium club options with lounge access and catered experiences typically range from €120 to €400+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard / Upper Tier Tickets: Entry-level generally start around €45 to €60+ depending on demand and availability.

Entry-level generally start around depending on demand and availability. Longside & Premium Seating: Mid-range and preferred sideline blocks commonly cost between €90 and €250+ .

Mid-range and preferred sideline blocks commonly cost between . VIP Hospitality & Prime Resale: Elite corporate blocks, sold-out prime sideline seats, or high-demand listings frequently exceed €300 to €500+.

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Form

Real Sociedad have recorded two wins, no draws, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Athletic Bilbao on October 2. In LaLiga, they won 2-3 away at Valencia and 2-3 at Elche, but dropped three goals without reply at home to Atletico Madrid.

Rayo Vallecano have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five LaLiga games, scoring 11 goals and conceding 13. Their most recent match ended 1-1 at home to Osasuna. A 2-1 win over Espanyol was their strongest result in that run, though defeats to Barcelona and Real Madrid by a combined scoreline of 9-3 highlight the gap they face against the division's top sides.

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 3-3 when Rayo Vallecano hosted Real Sociedad in LaLiga on April 26, 2026. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Real Sociedad hold an edge with two wins to Rayo's two, and one draw, with the sides also meeting in a Copa del Rey tie in January 2025 that Real Sociedad won 3-1 at the Reale Arena.