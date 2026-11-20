Real Betis host Racing Santander on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

The most recent meeting between the two clubs took place on December 6, 2018, in the Copa del Rey, where Real Betis cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory. Prior to that cup tie, they faced off in a two-legged Copa del Rey fixture in late 2018, which also went the way of Los Verdiblancos with a narrow 1-0 away win.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Betis vs Racing Santander, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Betis vs Racing Santander LaLiga kick-off?

Real Betis vs Racing Santander kicks off at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 16 13 Dec 2026 - 09:00 Estadio de La Cartuja

How to buy Real Betis vs Racing Santander LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Real Betis vs Racing Santander LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Real Betis Official Website (Club Oficial): As the host club, Real Betis will release tickets directly through their official ticketing portal (realbetisbalompie.es). Tickets typically go on sale to club members (socios) first, with any remaining seats opening up to the general public a week or two before the fixture.

As the host club, Real Betis will release tickets directly through their official ticketing portal (realbetisbalompie.es). Tickets typically go on sale to club members (socios) first, with any remaining seats opening up to the general public a week or two before the fixture. Racing Santander Official Channels: If you are supporting the visiting team or looking for away-section allocation, Racing Santander coordinates away-fan ticket requests and distributions directly through their official club website (realracingclub.es).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Real Betis vs Racing Santander LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Real Betis vs Racing Santander LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Public / Standard Admission: Typically start around €20 to €25 .

Typically start around . Longside and Premium Lower Tiers: Range from roughly €40 to €90 .

Range from roughly . VIP Hospitality Packages: Generally start around €120 to €180+=.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Resale Seats: Start around €19 to €25 .

Start around . Mid-Range / Longside Resale: Generally range from €45 to €150 .

Generally range from . Premium & Lower Tier Resale: Range upwards of €190 to €250+.

Real Betis vs Racing Santander LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Betis vs Racing Santander Form

Real Betis have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 Copa del Rey win away at Navalcarnero on November 12, and they followed a 2-1 LaLiga victory over Malaga with a 0-2 win at Elche in the league. Their only defeat in this run came against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, losing 2-1. Betis drew 0-0 with Celta Vigo in their earlier LaLiga fixture. Across these five games, they scored seven goals and conceded four.

Racing Santander have won two, lost two, and won one Copa del Rey tie from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 LaLiga win at Malaga, while their heaviest defeat was a 0-3 loss to Real Madrid. They also beat Espanyol 2-1 and Ribadesella CF 0-2 in the cup, but a 2-0 loss to Osasuna earlier in the run reflects the defensive inconsistency that has troubled them this season. Racing scored five goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Real Betis vs Racing Santander: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between Real Betis and Racing Santander came in the Copa del Rey in December 2018, when Betis won 4-0 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Betis hold a clear advantage with four wins to Racing's zero and one draw, with the sides also meeting in the Segunda División in 2014 and 2015. The only occasion Racing avoided defeat was a 0-1 Copa del Rey loss at home in November 2018 — which was itself a Betis victory — while a 1-1 LaLiga draw in March 2012 remains the sole occasion neither side claimed all three points.