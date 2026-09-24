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Gulf Cup
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team-logoBahrain
Book Qatar vs Bahrain Tickets
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How to get Qatar vs Bahrain tickets: Gulf Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Qatar take on Bahrain in the Gulf Cup. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Qatar take on Bahrain in a high-octane Group B fixture at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on September 24, 2026. This vital opening-round clash brings together two Gulf powerhouses competing for top spot in the group.

GOAL brings you all the key information you need to secure your seat in Jeddah. Discover official ticket purchasing platforms, pricing options, and how to buy your tickets today.

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When is Qatar vs Bahrain Gulf Cup kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Qatar vs Bahrain is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

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Gulf Cup - Game Week 1

Where to buy Qatar vs Bahrain tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the official WeBook ticketing platform, which serves as the primary distributor for 27th Arabian Gulf Cup matches in Saudi Arabia. The official platform is your primary option to secure face-value seats during pre-sale and general public sale phases.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like Grintahub are your way to go.

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How much are Qatar vs Bahrain tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official WeBook platform typically start at 15 SAR for general admission seating behind the goals, with prices increasing based on seat tier and location inside Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium.

On secondary marketplaces such as Grintahub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at 45 SAR per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on seating section, location, and real-time market demand.

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Qatar vs Bahrain Gulf Cup: Everything you need to know

Qatar vs Bahrain Form

Qatar have won none of their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina at the World Cup on June 24, following a 6-0 defeat to Canada days earlier. Across those five matches, Qatar scored three goals and conceded eleven. The only positive result came against El Salvador, a 0-0 draw in a friendly in June.

Bahrain have also struggled for consistency, winning just one of their last five matches. Their sole victory came against Sudan in the FIFA Arab Cup in December, a 3-1 result. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 loss to Georgia in a friendly on June 5. Across five games, Bahrain scored seven goals and conceded ten.

QAT

QAT - Form

IRL
L1-0
SLV
D0-0
SUI
D1-1
CAN
L6-0
BIH
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BHR

BHR - Form

SOM
L1-2
IRQ
L2-1
ALG
L1-5
SUD
W3-1
GEO
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Qatar vs Bahrain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, a friendly played on September 3, 2025. Before that, Bahrain beat Qatar 1-2 in the Gulf Cup in January 2023. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Bahrain have won two, Qatar have won one, and two matches have ended level.

Head to Head

QatarDrawBahrain
1
2
2
Friendlies
Qatar badge
Qatar
QAT
2
Bahrain badge
Bahrain
BHR
2
FT
Gulf Cup
Qatar badge
Qatar
QAT
1
Bahrain badge
Bahrain
BHR
2
FT
FIFA Arab Cup
Qatar badge
Qatar
QAT
1
Bahrain badge
Bahrain
BHR
0
FT
Gulf Cup
Qatar badge
Qatar
QAT
1
Bahrain badge
Bahrain
BHR
1
FT
Asian Cup
Qatar badge
Qatar
QAT
1
Bahrain badge
Bahrain
BHR
2
FT
6Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5


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