Paris Saint-Germain host Paris FC on Saturday, December 12, 2026 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Separated only by a narrow street between the Parc des Princes and the Stade Jean-Bouin, the two sides renewed their cross-city rivalry during the 2025–26 campaign. In those recent encounters, Paris FC stunned their illustrious neighbors by knocking PSG out of the Coupe de France with a 1–0 win at the Parc des Princes in January 2026, before following it up with a dramatic 2–1 comeback victory on the final day of the Ligue 1 season in May.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC Ligue 1 kick-off?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC kicks off at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Saturday, December 12, 2026.

How to buy Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Fans can purchase tickets directly through Paris Saint-Germain's official ticketing website. This is the safest and most reliable option, offering access to available seating categories at official prices. Supporters are advised to check the website regularly for ticket release dates and availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Upper Tier / Behind the Goals (Category 10–14 / Virages): €60 – €110

€60 – €110 Corner & Lower Endline Seating (Category 6–9): €120 – €190

€120 – €190 Mid-Tier Sideline Seating (Category 3–5): €200 – €320

€200 – €320 Lower Tier Prime Sideline (Category 1–2): €350 – €500+

€350 – €500+ Official VIP & Hospitality Packages: €550 – €1,500+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Behind the Goals: €110 – €180

€110 – €180 Corner & Lower Endline Seating: €170 – €260

€170 – €260 Mid-Tier Sideline Seating: €250 – €420

€250 – €420 Lower Tier Prime Sideline: €400 – €750+

€400 – €750+ VIP & Hospitality Resale: €700 – €2,000+

Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC Form

PSG have won all five of their last matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding three across that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Troyes, preceded by a 6-0 thrashing of Villarreal in the Champions League. They also claimed a 4-2 victory over Barcelona in Europe and won 1-5 at Le Havre in the league.

Paris FC have won three of their last five matches, losing two. Rosenior's side beat Auxerre 1-0 away most recently and followed up a 3-1 win over Monaco with a 4-3 victory at Rennes. They have lost to Lens and Lorient across that stretch.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Ligue 1 on May 17, 2026, when Paris FC won 2-1 at home. Before that, Paris FC eliminated PSG from the Coupe de France in January 2026 with a 1-0 victory at the Parc des Princes. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Paris FC hold two wins to PSG's two, with one draw.