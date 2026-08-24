PSG take on Monaco on Friday, September 4, 2026 at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Both French heavyweights enter this early-season clash aiming to secure crucial points in the title race. Monaco will be looking to repeat their success from their previous visit to the Parc des Princes, where they claimed a 3–1 victory over PSG in March 2026.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for PSG vs Monaco, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Ligue 1 kick-off?

PSG vs Monaco kicks off at the Parc des Princes in Paris, with the Ligue 1 fixture scheduled to begin at the confirmed time listed above.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 3 4 Sept 2026 - 15:05 Parc des Princes

How to buy Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco Ligue 1 fixture on Friday, September 4, 2026, follow these steps:

1. Official PSG Ticketing Platform

Primary Sales: Visit the official PSG Ticket Office to check for direct sales. Club members and season ticket holders usually get priority access before general public sales open.

Official Resale (Ticketplace): If standard seats sell out, use PSG Ticketplace , the club’s official secondary marketplace, where season ticket holders resell verified tickets at face value or regulated market rates.

2. Secondary Marketplaces & Resellers

If official tickets are unavailable, you can purchase secondary market tickets via aggregator platforms like StubHub.

How much do Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes on September 4, 2026 break down as follows:

Official PSG Ticket Office: Purchase face-value primary tickets directly starting from £75 or access PSG Ticketplace (the official secondary marketplace) for face-value/regulated resales.

Secondary Marketplaces & Aggregators: Compare ticket options on secondary platforms such as StubHub (listings from £75 / $95 USD )

Official Travel Providers: Reserve combined match ticket and Paris accommodation packages through authorized partners starting from £239 .

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Form

PSG have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Lens in the Trophee des Champions, while their best result in that run was a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup. They also drew 1-1 with Manchester United in a friendly and suffered a 3-0 loss to Mallorca. Across those five games, PSG scored six goals and conceded six.

Monaco have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 win away at Gornik Zabrze in Conference League qualification, and they also beat Liverpool 2-3 and Getafe 1-0 in pre-season. Their only defeat came against Coventry City, losing 2-0. Monaco scored ten goals and conceded seven across that five-match run.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Ligue 1 on March 6, 2026, when Monaco won 3-1 at Parc des Princes. Across the last five encounters, Monaco hold two wins to PSG's two, with one draw, including a 2-2 Champions League tie at the same venue in February 2026. PSG's most emphatic recent result in this fixture was a 4-1 home win in Ligue 1 in February 2025.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Standings

In the Ligue 1 table, PSG are currently placed 14th, while Monaco sit in 11th position.