How to get Paris FC vs Monaco tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

In their most recent league meeting back on April 10, 2026, Paris FC claimed a decisive 4-1 victory over Monaco at the same stadium. Both sides are looking to secure vital points in the early-to-mid season Ligue 1 campaign as they push for higher positioning on the table.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paris FC vs Monaco, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paris FC vs Monaco Ligue 1 kick-off?

Paris FC vs Monaco kicks off at the Stade Jean Bouin in Paris, on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 9 1 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stade Jean Bouin

How to buy Paris FC vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets?

When looking to purchase tickets for the Ligue 1 fixture between Paris FC and AS Monaco at the Stade Jean-Bouin, you have a few primary options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Channels: You can check the official Paris FC ticketing portal directly for primary sale releases, club member priority windows, and general public box office availability.

Away Section Tickets: If you are supporting AS Monaco, tickets can sometimes be requested and allocated through Monaco's official club ticketing channels for traveling supporters.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Paris FC vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets cost?

When looking to buy tickets for the Ligue 1 fixture between Paris FC and AS Monaco, options and estimated pricing vary by category:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard face-value tickets typically range from approximately €15 to €25 for general supporters or short-side stands, scaling up to €40 to €70 for premium long-side locations during standard league matches at Stade Jean-Bouin.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Short-Side / Category 4: Generally start around €25 to €50 .

Tribune Eiffel / Category 1: Typically range between €60 and €90 .

Central Long-Side / VIP / Premium: Can range from €110 to €150+ .

Paris FC vs Monaco Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Paris FC vs Monaco Form

Paris FC have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Strasbourg on September 19, and they also claimed a 2-3 victory away at Marseille earlier in September. Paris FC scored eight goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, including a 3-0 win over Nice.

Monaco have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win at Lens on September 18, and they also beat PSG 1-2 away in Ligue 1 on September 4. Monaco scored ten goals and conceded four across the five-match run, which included a 4-1 win over Gornik Zabrze in Conference League qualification.

Paris FC vs Monaco: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 4-1 victory for Paris FC at the Stade Jean Bouin in Ligue 1 on April 10, 2026. Before that, Monaco won 1-0 when Paris FC visited the Principality in November 2025. Across the three recorded meetings in the dataset, Paris FC hold the stronger recent record, with two wins to Monaco's one.