How to get Paris FC vs Angers tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Paris FC host Angers on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at the Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris.

Their most recent competitive meeting took place in January 2026, ending in a hard-fought 0-0 draw. They also squared off in an intense pre-season friendly in August 2026, which saw Angers edge out a narrow 3-2 victory.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paris FC vs Angers, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paris FC vs Angers Ligue 1 kick-off?

Paris FC vs Angers kicks off at the Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris, on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 11 22 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stade Jean Bouin

How to buy Paris FC vs Angers Ligue 1 tickets?

Here is the breakdown of ticket prices for the upcoming Paris FC vs Angers Ligue 1 match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official ticketing portals of both Paris FC and Angers for primary ticket releases, standard seating options, and member-exclusive sales.

You can check the official ticketing portals of both Paris FC and Angers for primary ticket releases, standard seating options, and member-exclusive sales. Stadium Box Office: Tickets may be available directly at the Stade Jean-Bouin box office leading up to or on matchday, depending on availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Paris FC vs Angers Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for the upcoming Ligue 1 fixture between Paris FC and Angers varies depending on the ticketing source:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard / General Admission Tiers: Generally start around €15 to €25 for regular fixture categories.

Generally start around for regular fixture categories. Mid-Range / Sideline Seating: Typically runs between €30 and €50.

Typically runs between VIP and Hospitality Packages: Generally command upwards of €100 to €180+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Behind-the-Goal Seats: Start as low as €20 to €25 when demand is moderate.

Start as low as when demand is moderate. Mid-Tier Sideline Seats: Typically range from €45 to €95 .

Typically range from . Premium / Last-Minute Seating: Frequently range from €110 to €180+ depending on how close it is to matchday.

Paris FC vs Angers Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Paris FC vs Angers Form

Paris FC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-3 victory over Rennes, following a 1-0 loss to Lorient before that. Earlier in the run, they beat Strasbourg 2-1 and claimed a notable 3-2 win away at Marseille. Across those five games, Paris FC have scored eight goals and conceded five.

Angers have struggled for consistency, winning once, drawing once, and losing three times in their last five matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 5-2 defeat to Marseille, and they also lost 5-1 to Brest. Their sole win came against Troyes, a 2-0 result, while a 0-0 draw at Le Havre offered some defensive resilience earlier in the sequence. Angers have scored four goals and conceded 13 across those five outings.

Paris FC vs Angers: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in a pre-season friendly in August 2026, when Angers beat Paris FC 3-2. In competitive action, the last encounter was a 0-0 draw at the Stade Jean-Bouin in Ligue 1 in January 2026. Across the five most recent meetings in all competitions, Paris FC have won twice, Angers have won twice, and one match ended level.