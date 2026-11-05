How to get Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Nottingham Forest host Chelsea on Friday, November 27, 2026 at the City Ground in Nottingham.

In their most recent fixture at Stamford Bridge in May 2026, Nottingham Forest secured an impressive 3-1 victory over the Blues. Prior to that result, Chelsea earned a solid 3-0 away win against Forest at the City Ground in October 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League kick-off?

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea takes place at the City Ground in Nottingham, on Friday, November 27, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 12 27 Nov 2026 - 15:00 City Ground, Nottingham

How to buy Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets for the Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League match:

1. Official Club Channels

Club Official Membership / Ticketing Channels: The most direct and official way to buy tickets is through the respective clubs' official ticketing portals—Nottingham Forest (for home fans) or Chelsea (for away fans). Official tickets typically require a club membership and are subject to availability, loyalty points, and match-selection criteria.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price breakdowns for the upcoming Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea:

1. Official Club Channels

Lower Tier Seating: Generally start around £35 to £55 .

Generally start around . Upper Tier Seating: Generally start around £30 to £45 .

Generally start around . Main Stand / Longside Seating: Range from £45 to £65 .

Range from . End / Goal Stand Seating: Standard general admission around £30 to £50 .

Standard general admission around . Hospitality and Premium Seating: Typically start at £150 to £400+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lower Tier Resale Seating: Typically range from £120 to £300+ depending on row proximity and overall match demand.

Typically range from depending on row proximity and overall match demand. Upper Tier Resale Seating: Generally starting around £80 to £140 .

Generally starting around . VIP & Hospitality Resale Packages: Typically start at £250 to £450+ per person.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League: Everything you need to know

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Form

Nottingham Forest arrive at this fixture in poor form, picking up just one win from their last five Premier League matches. Their only victory in that run came against Aston Villa, a 2-1 away win, but they have since lost to Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Coventry City while drawing 1-1 with Ipswich Town most recently. Forest have conceded in four of those five games and look vulnerable at both ends of the pitch.

Chelsea's recent form is mixed. They have won two of their last five Premier League games, beating Everton 2-0 away and Bournemouth 5-1, but losses to Tottenham, Brentford and a draw against Hull City show the inconsistency that Alonso is working to address. The 0-2 defeat at home to Spurs last time out was their most damaging result, and Chelsea scored just twice across their three defeats in this run.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-3 victory for Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in May 2026, a result that will give Glasner's players belief ahead of this fixture. Chelsea have generally held the upper hand in recent history, though, winning three of the last five encounters. Across those five matches, Chelsea have scored 11 goals and conceded seven, with Forest's home record in this series showing a 0-3 loss at the City Ground in October 2025 as a reminder of Chelsea's ability to perform on the road.