Manchester City host Napoli on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

The most recent competitive meeting between the two clubs came in the group stage of the 2025-26 Champions League, where Manchester City secured a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium. Across their historical head-to-head fixtures in official UEFA competitions, Manchester City hold the upper hand with three wins compared to Napoli's two victories, alongside one draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Napoli, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Manchester City vs SSC Napoli Champions League kick-off?

Manchester City vs Napoli takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs SSC Napoli Champions League tickets?

There are a few primary options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Manchester City vs. SSC Napoli Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the official Manchester City website is the most secure and direct method. This typically requires an active club membership (such as a Matchday or Premium membership) to access sales windows based on previous booking criteria. Official general admission tickets and hospitality packages are sourced directly here.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Manchester City vs SSC Napoli Champions League tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket options and estimated pricing in euros for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and SSC Napoli:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission (Upper Tier / Behind Goal): Start around €55 to €70 , depending on the exact tier and seating block.

Start around , depending on the exact tier and seating block. General Admission (Longside / Central Views): Generally ranges between €80 and €130 for members during initial sales windows.

Generally ranges between for members during initial sales windows. Official Hospitality Packages: Start at approximately €200 to €400 depending on the specific lounge experience.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Shortside Resale: Generally start around €60 to €95 .

Generally start around . Lower Tier / Longside Resale: Range from €100 to €230 .

Range from . VIP & Hospitality Resale: Range from €250 to over €500 depending on the platform and inclusions.

Manchester City vs SSC Napoli Champions League: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs SSC Napoli Form

Manchester City have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 2-4 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 Champions League victory over AEK Athens, and they also recorded a 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town and a 5-3 victory over Sunderland during this run. City have scored 18 goals and conceded 11 across those five matches, showing consistent attacking output.

Napoli have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-3 Champions League win over Bodo/Glimt, but they suffered a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Venezia and a 3-1 Champions League loss to Villarreal in the same period. They also beat Frosinone 3-0 in Serie A and drew 1-1 with Fiorentina. Napoli have scored 12 goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Manchester City vs SSC Napoli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the 2025-26 Champions League group stage, when Manchester City won 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in September 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Champions League, City hold three wins to Napoli's two. The sides have also drawn once in that span, with the most recent Napoli victory coming in November 2011 when they won 2-1 at home.