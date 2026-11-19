Manchester City host Chelsea on Sunday, Desember 13, 2026 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester City claimed a commanding 3-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in April 2026 during the closing stages of the Premier League season. The two sides last met in May 2026 for the FA Cup final, where Manchester City secured a narrow 1-0 win to lift the trophy.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Chelsea, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League kick-off?

Manchester City vs Chelsea kicks off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday, Desember 13, 2026.

How to buy Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Manchester City Official Ticketing Portal: Home tickets (at the Etihad Stadium) are first made available to Cityzens Matchday/Junior members through a ballot or designated booking windows. Purchasing an official club membership is usually required to access the ticket portal queue for high-demand fixtures.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult Match Tickets: Typically ranges from roughly £45 to £75+ .

Typically ranges from roughly . Official Matchday Hospitality: Start around £150 to £250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Resale Prices: Usually start around £73 to £75 .

Usually start around . Typical Market Averages: Frequently averages between £250 and £600+ .

Frequently averages between . VIP & Hospitality Resale: Often range from £127.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs Chelsea Form

Manchester City have won one and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw coming in the Carabao Cup. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest, and they have also lost to Aston Villa and Brighton in the league during that run. City won 3-2 away at RB Leipzig in the Champions League, showing they can still perform at the highest level in Europe. They have conceded in four of their last five matches, and that defensive fragility will concern Maresca ahead of this game.

Chelsea have won two and lost three of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent Premier League fixture ended in a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland, though they beat Manchester United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge before that. They were eliminated from the Carabao Cup after a 1-1 draw with Liverpool and lost 2-0 to Tottenham in the league. Chelsea scored four goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup. Before that, City won 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Manchester City have won three, with one draw and one City victory at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea have yet to beat them in that recent run. City have conceded just two goals across those five meetings while scoring nine.