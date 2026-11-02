How to get Lille vs Lyon tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Lille host Lyon on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq.

Their most recent Ligue 1 clash took place in February 2026, where Lyon secured a narrow 1–0 away victory. Lyon also edged out Lille earlier that same year, claiming a 2–1 win in their Coupe de France meeting in January 2026.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lille vs Lyon, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lille vs Lyon Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lille vs Lyon kicks off on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

How to buy Lille vs Lyon Ligue 1 tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Lille vs Lyon Ligue 1 fixture at the Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy, you have a few primary options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most secure and direct method is through LOSC Lille's official online ticketing platform (billetterie.losc.fr). Tickets typically open to the general public a couple of months before the match, with priority windows often given to club members and season ticket holders.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Lille vs Lyon Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming Ligue 1 fixture between Lille and Lyon at the Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resale marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Start around €15 to €25 for upper-tier or corner seats for standard league matches.

Start around for upper-tier or corner seats for standard league matches. Long-Side / Mid-Tier Seating: Better-view seats along the sidelines generally cost between €35 and €75 , depending on the exact block and tier.

Better-view seats along the sidelines generally cost between , depending on the exact block and tier. VIP and Hospitality Packages: Premium club hospitality options and luxury seating packages generally start around €150 to €200+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Budget Resale: Entry-level tickets for this high-profile fixture currently start around €55 to €75 .

Entry-level tickets for this high-profile fixture currently start around . Category 1 / Lower Long-Side Seats: Premium sideline views generally range from €90 to €150 .

Premium sideline views generally range from . VIP & Hospitality Resale: Upgraded or corporate hospitality tickets start around €190+ depending on availability.

Lille vs Lyon Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lille vs Lyon Form

Lille have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Brest in Ligue 1, and before that they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League. A 1-0 victory over Le Havre represents their best recent domestic result. Across the five matches, Lille have scored six goals and conceded seven, pointing to a side that has struggled for defensive solidity.

Lyon have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Nice, which followed a 3-2 Europa League victory against Crystal Palace. A 4-0 win over Rennes earlier in the run stands out as their most commanding performance. Lyon have scored ten goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Lens and a 1-2 Europa League away win at Anderlecht that still counted as a victory.

Lille vs Lyon: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when Lyon beat Lille 1-0 in a Ligue 1 fixture. Before that, Lyon also won 2-1 in a Coupe de France tie in January 2026 and claimed a 1-0 Ligue 1 victory at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Lyon have won three, with one draw and one Lille win, and the most recent fixture played at this venue ended 0-1 to Lyon in September 2025.