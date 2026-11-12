How to get Lazio vs Roma tickets: Derby della Capitale prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The Derby della Capitale returns as Lazio take on Roma in an incredibly fierce Italian football rivalry. These capital clubs will clash at the iconic Stadio Olimpico on December 13, 2026, for a highly anticipated Serie A showdown.

GOAL has all the essential information you need to catch the action live. Keep reading to find out how to secure your tickets right now so you do not miss out.

When is Lazio vs Roma Serie A kick-off?

Lazio vs Roma kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with official scheduling details to be confirmed.

Serie A - Game Week 15 13 Dec 2026 - 06:30 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Where to buy Lazio vs Roma tickets?

The best place to find tickets is directly through the official Lazio website, which operates its ticket sales via the Vivaticket portal. Tickets are typically released in phases. The pre sale phase is usually reserved for season ticket holders and club members, giving them the first opportunity to secure their seats. After this initial window, the general sale opens to the wider public.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. Exploring the secondary market allows you to find available seats for this massive derby even when primary channels are exhausted.

How much are Lazio vs Roma tickets?

Ticket prices for this Serie A clash vary depending on where you choose to sit inside the Stadio Olimpico. When buying directly from the official Lazio ticketing site, prices start at €30 for seats in the Curva sections, which are known for offering the most affordable way to watch the match live.

Lazio vs Roma Serie A: Everything you need to know

Lazio vs Roma Form

Lazio have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches in all competitions, with their most recent outing ending 1-1 against Napoli in Serie A. Before that result, they had won four straight league games, including a 6-2 away win at Sassuolo and a 3-0 victory at Juventus. Across those five matches, Lazio have scored 13 goals and conceded six.

Roma have won three and drawn one of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming 3-2 against Manchester United in the Champions League. In Serie A, they beat Udinese 5-2 away and Cagliari 4-2 before the international break, and most recently defeated Sassuolo 3-0. Roma have scored 17 goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Lazio vs Roma: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent Derby della Capitale in this dataset took place on 17 May 2026, when Roma won 2-0 at home against Lazio in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Roma have won three times, with one Lazio win and one draw. The Biancocelesti's sole victory in that run came in a 0-1 home defeat on 21 September 2025, while a 1-1 draw at the Olimpico in April 2025 is the only match in the sequence that ended level.