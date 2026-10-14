How to get Independiente vs Boca Juniors tickets: Liga Profesional prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Club Atlético Independiente host Boca Juniors at the Estadio Libertadores de América - Ricardo Enrique Bochini on Sunday, 25 October 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 ART (local time)

When is Independiente vs Boca Juniors Liga Profesional kick-off?

Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 25 Oct 2026 - 16:00

How to Buy Independiente vs Boca Juniors Tickets

Official Member Priority (Boletería VIP): All official sales are handled digitally through Boletería VIP or the club’s member portal. Active club members (socios) receive the earliest reservation window - typically 4 to 5 days prior to kick-off - to claim digital standing pass vouchers (bonos) or purchase grandstand seats (plateas).

Non-Member Online Sale Window (Invitados): If grandstand inventory remains after member priority expires, Independiente opens online seat sales to non-members (invitados) roughly 48 to 72 hours before matchday via Boletería VIP, requiring user registration with a valid passport or DNI.

In-Person Matchday Box Office: Unlike River or Boca, Independiente occasionally opens physical ticket windows for remaining plateas on matchday morning at the Complejo de Tenis (adjacent to the stadium on Calle Cordero). Bring cash (Argentine Pesos), as payment terminals can experience connectivity outages in heavy crowd traffic.

Football Tour Operators & Secondary Platforms: For international visitors seeking guaranteed admission without navigating domestic payment gateways, Buenos Aires matchday tour operators (such as LandingPadBA or Tangol) provide curated packages that bundle verified grandstand passes with local guides and round-trip transport.

Digital Entry & Mandatory Identification: Entry passes are issued as digital QR codes via the Boletería VIP platform. Under Argentina’s mandatory Tribuna Segura security protocols, every spectator must present a matching physical passport or national ID card at police checkpoints to enter the outer stadium perimeter.

Independiente vs Boca Juniors Liga Profesional: Everything you need to know

Independiente vs Boca Juniors Form

Independiente have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Talleres, while their heaviest result in that run was a 1-4 defeat to Instituto. Earlier, they claimed wins over Union and Central Cordoba de Santiago, both away from home. Across those five fixtures, Independiente have scored three goals and conceded six.

Boca Juniors have posted three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-1 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Vasco da Gama, while their last Liga Profesional outing ended 2-2 against Instituto. Prior to that, Boca won 3-0 against Union and 0-2 at San Lorenzo. Across those five games, they have scored eight goals and conceded four.

Independiente vs Boca Juniors: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, played at Boca Juniors' ground in the Liga Profesional in April 2026. Looking at the last five head-to-head fixtures, Boca hold the better record, with one win compared to Independiente's one, while three matches ended level. The series reflects a closely contested rivalry, with neither side able to establish clear dominance across recent seasons.

Independiente vs Boca Juniors Standings



