How to get Hungary vs Georgia tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Hungary will be keen to give an improved performance in the current edition of the UEFA Nations League, after winning just one of their eight matches during the 2024/25 competition and being relegated from League A. You can book tickets to upcoming Hungary matches today.

Following their UEFA Nations League home opener against Ukraine, and an away trip to Belfast to take on Northern Ireland, Hungary entertain Georgia at the Puskás Aréna on Friday, October 2, during Matchday 3 of the league phase of the competition. The Magyars will play all three sides, home-and-away, during the league phase (six matches in total).

The winners of each group will be promoted to the 2028-29 UEFA Nations League A, and the fourth-placed team of each group will be relegated to the 2028-29 UEFA Nations League C. In addition, the second-placed and third-placed teams of each group will advance to the promotion/relegation play-offs, played home-and-away over two legs.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Hungary vs Georgia UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Hungary vs Georgia UEFA Nations League match?

Hungary vs Georgia takes place at the Puskás Aréna (Budapest), on Friday, October 2 with a scheduled 8.45pm (CET) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Puskas Arena

How to buy Hungary vs Georgia UEFA Nations League tickets

Official tickets for the Hungary vs Georgia UEFA Nations League match must be purchased directly through the individual national football associations rather than a centralized UEFA portal.

For home fans, they've been available from the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) since late August. Priority windows were first opened for official supporters' club members and season ticket holders, before the general public sale.

Away section tickets were allocated to and sold by the Georgian Football Federation (GFF), via their official ticketing partner Biletebi.ge.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday.

How much are Hungary vs Georgia UEFA Nations League tickets?

Official tickets for the Hungary vs Georgia UEFA Nations League match ranged from €40-€95 when purchased directly through the host football association.

The Puskás Aréna stadium is separated into four main categories:

Category 1 (Long Side - Lower Rings) : These are the premium standard tickets, which place you along the main sidelines (East and West stands) close to the pitch. They are the most expensive seats, but provide the best viewing spot.

Category 2 (Long Side - Upper Rings) : Located along the sidelines, but up in the higher tiers of the stadium. You still get a great sideline view of the action, even though you are seated further from the pitch.

Category 3 (Short Side - Lower Rings) : These seats are right behind the goals in the lower level. This is usually where the most passionate home supporters sit, offering an incredible, loud atmosphere.

Category 4 (Short Side - Upper Rings) : The most budget-friendly option. These seats are behind the goals in the highest tier of the stadium.

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about the Puskás Aréna

The Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, is one of the most stunning, technologically advanced football stadiums in Europe.

Opened in November 2019, it has a seating capacity of 67,215 for football matches and can host up to 80,000 people for concerts.

The stadium stands as a monument to Hungarian footballing history, completely replacing the legendary Népstadion (People's Stadium) while recycling its physical materials and preserving its beautiful legacy.

Memorable moments at the Puskás Aréna:

UEFA Euro 2020 : The arena hosted four major matches during the tournament. It gained global fame for being the only stadium to allow a 100% full-capacity crowd during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, creating an unmatched, roaring atmosphere.

European Cup Finals : It successfully hosted the 2020 UEFA Super Cup (Bayern Munich vs Sevilla), the 2023 UEFA Europa League Final (Sevilla vs Roma) and the recent 2026 UEFA Champions League Final (PSG vs Arsenal).

Historic Concerts : The old ground hosted legendary music figures like Louis Armstrong, Queen (one of Freddie Mercury's last shows), Michael Jackson, and the Rolling Stones. The new arena continues this legacy, hosting massive modern acts like Rammstein and Guns N' Roses.

Recycled History: The old stadium was not simply thrown away. Around 50,000 cubic metres of concrete and materials from the old Népstadion were recycled and filtered into the foundations of the new Puskás Aréna.

How to Get There

The best and most reliable way to get to the Puskás Aréna in Budapest is by public transport, as private parking is heavily restricted on event days and roads immediately surrounding the stadium are often closed.

The stadium is located in District XIV of Budapest and is exceptionally well-connected to the city's transport network.

By Underground (Metro): Taking the metro is the fastest way to get to the arena and allows you to completely skip city traffic.

Take the M2 (Red) Metro Line. Exit at the Puskás Ferenc Stadion station, and from there the stadium gates are a short 2-5 minute walk away.

By Tram: Budapest has an excellent tram system that connects outer districts straight to the stadium area.

Take Tram 1 or Tram 1A and exit at the Puskás Ferenc Stadion stop.

By Bus or Trolleybus: Several surface routes stop right outside the stadium grounds, which is perfect if you are arriving from nearby neighborhoods.

Trolleybus 75: Get off at the Egressy út / Stefánia út stop, which drops you off near the north side of the complex.

Local Buses: Bus lines 95, 130, and 195 all serve the immediate stadium area.

By Foot: If you are staying near City Park (Városliget) or the Keleti Railway Station, walking is highly practical. The stadium is situated along major corridors like Dózsa György út and Stefánia út, featuring wide, pedestrian-friendly granite plazas designed to handle large crowds safely.

Hungary vs Georgia UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

Hungary vs Georgia: Recent Form

FIFA Rankings: Hungary (#39) vs Georgia (#72)

Since losing their final World Cup qualifier last November and missing out on the finals, Hungary have remained unbeaten in four friendlies, winning three times and drawing once. All those friendlies were played on home soil.

Like Hungary, Georgia head into the UEFA Nations League unbeaten during the course of 2026, with two wins and two draws to their name. However, their form on the road in competitive matches needs improvement, as they've suffered three straight losses when it matters on their travels.

Hungary vs Georgia: Recent Head-To-Head Record

In senior men's football, Hungary and Georgia have an even head-to-head record with one win each. The last meeting between the sides was a 2002 FIFA World Cup Qualification match in Tbilisi, in September 2001, which Georgia won 3–1.

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Northern Ireland NIR 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 2 Ukraine UKR 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 Georgia GEO 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L 4 Hungary HUN 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation







