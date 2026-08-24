How to get Elche vs Real Sociedad tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Elche take on Real Sociedad on the Monday, September 7, 2026 at Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche.

In their most recent league meeting in February 2026, Real Sociedad secured a 3–1 victory over Elche at Anoeta Stadium. Real Sociedad will look to maintain their dominant head-to-head edge over Elche as both clubs seek crucial points early in the season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Elche vs Real Sociedad, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Elche vs Real Sociedad LaLiga kick-off?

Elche vs Real Sociedad takes place at the Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche, with official kick-off time details to be confirmed via your local broadcaster.

LaLiga - Game Week 4 7 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Estadio Martinez Valero

How to buy Getafe vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets?

You can secure tickets for Getafe vs Celta Vigo at the Estadio Coliseum using either official club ticketing channels or verified ticket aggregation platforms.

Official tickets generally go on public sale 1 to 2 weeks prior to matchday.

Official Getafe CF Box Office Select your preferred stand (e.g., Fondo Norte , Fondo Sur , or Tribuna ) and proceed through checkout to receive digital or mobile entry passes.

Secondary Ticket Platforms & Resellers: Platforms such as StubHub list resale inventory ahead of official general release. Compare section locations and check for FanProtect or 100% money-back guarantees before purchasing.

At the Stadium (Matchday): Ticket booths ( taquillas ) at Estadio Coliseum often sell remaining single-match tickets on matchday, though availability for popular seating tiers can be limited.



How much do Getafe vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Getafe vs Celta Vigo vary depending on whether you purchase directly through the club box office or via secondary ticket aggregators.

Price Breakdown by Category

Official General Public Tickets (Getafe CF Box Office):

Behind the Goal ( Fondo Norte & Fondo Sur ): £25 – £43 (€30 – €50) Side Stands ( Lateral / Tribuna Este ): £43 – £68 (€50 – €80) Main Stand ( Tribuna Oeste ): £68 – £103 (€80 – €120)

Secondary Market & Aggregators:

Starting resale prices on platforms like StubHub range from £50 to £155+ (€60 to €180+), with premium seating reaching £210+ on average.



Elche vs Real Sociedad LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Elche vs Real Sociedad Form

Elche head into this fixture without a win in their last four matches, recording one victory and four draws across their five most recent outings. Their sole win came against Kaizer Chiefs in a pre-season friendly, while their opening LaLiga match ended 1-1 against Deportivo de A Coruna. They drew three consecutive friendlies before that league opener, including a 2-2 result against Cordoba and a 2-2 draw with Al-Ain. Across those five matches, Elche scored six goals and conceded six.

Real Sociedad's recent record makes for difficult reading. They won just one of their last five matches, beating Aston Villa 4-2 in pre-season before losing their final four fixtures. That run included back-to-back defeats to FC Koeln and a 3-1 loss to Chelsea in their last outing before the season began. Matarazzo's side scored eight goals across those five games but conceded ten.

Elche vs Real Sociedad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Real Sociedad beat Elche 3-1 in a LaLiga fixture at Anoeta. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 when Elche hosted Real Sociedad in November 2025. Across the last five LaLiga meetings, Real Sociedad hold the upper hand with three wins to Elche's none, with two draws. Real Sociedad have scored ten goals in those five fixtures, conceding four.

Elche vs Real Sociedad Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Elche sit eighth while Real Sociedad are placed 16th.