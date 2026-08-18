How to get DFL-Supercup 2026 tickets: Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Aug 22 information, Signal Iduna Park & more

DFL-Supercup 2026 tickets are on sale now for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park this Saturday, August 22, kicking off at 8:30pm local time. Officially the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, renamed in honour of the late German legend, the season curtain-raiser pits double winners Bayern against Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund for the first title of the campaign, broadcast to around 200 countries worldwide.
It is the tenth Supercup meeting between the two giants of Der Klassiker, with Bayern narrowly ahead 5-4, and the first since 2021. BVB start as underdogs after Bayern's 14th league and cup double, but home advantage in front of the Yellow Wall changes everything. GOAL has everything you need to grab last-minute DFL-Supercup tickets before Saturday.
When is the DFL-Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich?
How to buy DFL-Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich tickets?
As host club, Borussia Dortmund handled official ticketing through the BVB Ticket Shop in three phases: season ticket holders reserved their seats from July 9 to 12, the members' pre-sale opened on July 10 with a four-ticket limit, and general sale began on July 14. Bayern Munich fans applied for away tickets through a lottery on the FC Bayern Ticket Shop that opened back in May, immediately after the venue was announced.
With the match now days away, those official windows have long since closed, so verified resale marketplaces are the realistic last-minute route. StubHub and similar protected platforms list remaining seats across the stadium right up to matchday, with buyer guarantees included; just note that resale tickets rarely guarantee which fan section you will sit in, so check the listing details before you buy. Avoid unofficial social media sellers entirely, as Klassiker fixtures are a magnet for ticket fraud.
How much do DFL-Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich tickets cost?
Because the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup is organised directly by the German Football League, face value prices are deliberately kept low to keep football accessible. Official prices ranged from €16.50 to €38.50, structured as follows:
- Standing: €16.50, the famous terrace experience at Germany's biggest ground
- Seated (Price Category 5): €31.90
- Seated (Price Category 4): €38.50
With official allocations sold through, resale prices for remaining seats currently start from around €85 to €100 and climb for central seated sections, still modest by the standards of a fixture of this magnitude. Prices tend to move in the final 48 hours, sometimes downwards as sellers offload spares, so it is worth checking current availability right up to kick-off.
Where is the DFL-Supercup being held? Everything you need to know about Signal Iduna Park
Signal Iduna Park, historically known as the Westfalenstadion, is Germany's largest stadium and Borussia Dortmund's home since it opened in 1974. For BVB matches, it holds 81,365 fans across seated and standing sections, dropping to 65,829 for all-seated international fixtures. Its beating heart is the Südtribüne, the 24,454-capacity South Bank, the largest standing terrace in European football and nicknamed Die Gelbe Wand, the Yellow Wall, for the wall of noise and colour it produces.
Few grounds carry more pedigree: Signal Iduna Park hosted matches at the 1974 and 2006 FIFA World Cups and Euro 2024, staged the 2001 UEFA Cup final, and regularly holds Germany internationals. A Klassiker under its floodlights, with a trophy at stake, is about as good as a matchday gets in European football.
Who are the recent DFL-Supercup winners?
Bayern Munich dominate the competition's recent history, though Dortmund fans will note the last time they lifted the trophy also came against Bayern:
Year
Winners
Runners-up
Score
2025
Bayern Munich
VfB Stuttgart
2-1
2024
Bayer Leverkusen
VfB Stuttgart
4-3 on pens
2023
RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich
3-0
2022
Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig
5-3
2021
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
3-1
2020
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
3-2
2019
Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
2-0
2018
Bayern Munich
Eintracht Frankfurt
5-0
2017
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
5-4 on pens
2016
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
2-0
DFL-Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Everything you need to know
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Form
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Recent head-to-head record
Head to Head
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Team news
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich lineups
Starting XI
Substitutes
Manager
- N. Kovac
- V. Kompany