How to get Celta Vigo vs Deportivo de A Coruna tickets: O Noso Derbi prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The Galician Derby, widely known as O Noso Derbi, is one of the most intense and historic regional rivalries in Spanish football. Taking place on January 3, 2027, RC Celta de Vigo will host their northern neighbours and bitter rivals, Deportivo La Coruña, at the Estadio de Balaídos for a massive La Liga clash.

GOAL has all the essential information you need to secure the best seats for this unmissable derby. Keep reading to find out how to get your tickets right now.

When is Celta Vigo vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga kick-off?

LaLiga - Game Week 18 3 Jan 2027 - 09:00 Abanca Balaidos

Where to buy RC Celta de Vigo vs Deportivo La Coruña tickets?

The best place to purchase tickets for the Galician Derby is directly through the official RC Celta de Vigo website. Buying from the club ensures your tickets are authentic and purchased at face value. However, due to the massive local demand for this rivalry match, tickets on the official platform can sell out rapidly. StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, offering a reliable alternative to get you inside the stadium on matchday.

How much are RC Celta de Vigo vs Deportivo La Coruña tickets?

Standard face value tickets available through the official RC Celta de Vigo ticketing platform start from €60. Prices vary depending on the category and location of the seat within the Estadio de Balaídos.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last minute seats, with prices starting from approximately €300.

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo de A Coruna Form

Celta Vigo have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Levante in LaLiga, and they also drew 0-0 with Real Betis in the league during this run. A 3-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano and a 1-2 loss to Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League represent the low points, with their only win coming against Celtic — 2-1 away — in Europe. Celta scored three goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Deportivo de A Coruna have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five competitive games. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Espanyol in LaLiga, while a 2-1 victory over Osasuna earlier in November was their standout result. They also won 3-0 away to Auriense in the Copa del Rey and drew 1-1 with Levante in the league, with their only defeat coming 1-0 against Atletico Madrid. Deportivo scored six goals and conceded two across that five-match stretch.

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo de A Coruna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these clubs came on May 5, 2018, when the two sides drew 1-1 in a LaLiga fixture at Abanca Balaidos. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in the dataset — which also includes a pre-season friendly — Celta Vigo hold a clear advantage with four wins to Deportivo's none, with one match ending level. Celta's most commanding result in that sequence was a 4-1 home victory in October 2016.