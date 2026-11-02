How to get Brest vs Lyon tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Brest host Lyon on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at Stade Francis-le-Blé in Brest.

Historically, Olympique Lyonnais has held the upper hand in this French top-flight fixture, claiming 7 wins out of 20 encounters compared to Stade Brestois 29's 3 victories alongside 10 draws. In their most recent league meeting on January 18, 2026, Olympique Lyonnais secured a hard-fought 2-1 home victory despite a late push from Stade Brestois 29.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brest vs Lyon, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brest vs Lyon Ligue 1 kick-off?

Brest vs Lyon kicks off at Stade Francis-le-Blé in Brest, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stade Francis le Ble

How to buy Brest vs Lyon Ligue 1 tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Brest vs Lyon Ligue 1 fixture at Stade Francis-Le Blé, you have several primary purchasing options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and face-value method is through Stade Brestois 29's official online ticketing platform on their website, where tickets are released for home matches depending on availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Brest vs Lyon Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price breakdowns for the Brest vs Lyon Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard general admission and corner/upper-tier tickets range from approximately €20 to €45 .

tickets range from approximately . P remium lateral or main grandstand seats typically range from €50 to €85 .

seats typically range from . VIP and hospitality packages can cost €120 to €250+ depending on the specific lounge amenities included.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-level or upper-tier seats generally start around €20 to €40 depending on general availability.

seats generally start around depending on general availability. Standard longside seats range widely from €50 to €120+ .

range widely from . High-demand lower-tier or prime-view seats can exceed €140 to €200+ depending on market supply and opponent popularity.

Brest vs Lyon Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Brest vs Lyon Form

Brest head into this fixture with a mixed recent run, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Monza in a club friendly, following back-to-back Ligue 1 losses to Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain. The win in that five-match spell came away at Le Havre, where they won 2-1. Brest scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five games, reflecting a side that can create chances but has struggled for defensive consistency.

Lyon's recent form tells a sharply different story. Fonseca's side have won three, drawn one, and lost none of their last five matches, with their most recent result a commanding 4-0 Ligue 1 victory over Rennes. They also beat Anderlecht 2-1 in the Europa League and claimed a 3-1 win over Auxerre in the league. Lyon scored ten goals and conceded just two across that run, a record that underlines why they sit near the top of the table.

Brest vs Lyon: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Ligue 1 on January 18, 2026, when Lyon won 2-1 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lyon have won three times to Brest's one, with one match ending level. Those five games have produced 17 goals in total, and Lyon's dominance in this fixture makes them the side with the stronger historical record heading into Sunday's game.