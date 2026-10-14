Borussia Mönchengladbach host Paderborn on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at Ista-Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

Their most recent competitive league meeting took place in June 2020, where Borussia Mönchengladbach claimed a comfortable 3-1 victory away from home. Paderborn's last success against Gladgladbach came in a friendly match back in July 2021, when they recorded a 3-1 win at BORUSSIA-PARK.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Paderborn, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Paderborn Bundesliga kick-off?

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Paderborn kicks off at Ista-Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 8 31 Oct 2026 - 10:30 Ista-Borussia-Park

How to buy Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Paderborn Bundesliga tickets?

There are several options available for purchasing tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between Borussia Mönchengladbach and SC Paderborn:

1. Official Club Channels

You can check directly through Borussia Mönchengladbach for official primary ticket sales, member presales, and box office availability at the BORUSSIA-PARK.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Paderborn Bundesliga tickets cost?

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Areas (Nordkurve / Südkurve blocks): Generally range from €19 to €30 for standard home terrace tickets through primary member sales.

Category 2 Seating (Upper tiers and corner sections): Typically priced between €35 and €55 directly from the club box office.

Category 1 Seating (Long-side stands like Osttribüne and Westtribüne): Generally range from €60 to €95 depending on the exact block and view.

VIP & Business Seats: Premium hospitality and lounge options range upwards of €150 to €300+ .

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Budget / Safe Standing: Start around €18 to €75 for lower-demand sections or upper tiers.

Standard Seating (Category 2): Starting from roughly €60 to €95 per ticket.

Premium & Long-Side Seating (Category 1 / Osttribüne / Westtribüne): Prices ranging from €105 to €245+ .

VIP & Hospitality Packages: High-end business lounge packages can reach upwards of €1,700+ depending on availability and the specific vendor.

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Paderborn Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Paderborn Form

Gladbach arrive in poor form, winning just one of their last five competitive matches. That sole victory came in a friendly against Sportfreunde Siegen, while their Bundesliga record across the same period reads four defeats. The most recent league outing ended in a 3-4 loss to Mainz, and the 5-0 reverse against Freiburg earlier in September underlines the defensive fragility Blessin must address. Across those five matches, Gladbach scored six goals and conceded 14.

Paderborn's recent record is more encouraging. They have won two of their last five matches, including a 3-1 Bundesliga victory over Hoffenheim as their most recent outing. A goalless draw with Mainz and a DFB-Pokal win over 1. FC Phoenix Luebeck also feature in that run. Kettemann's side scored seven goals across those five fixtures and conceded five.

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Paderborn: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a friendly in July 2021, which Paderborn won 3-1 at Ista-Borussia-Park. Looking at the last five encounters across all competitions, Gladbach hold the stronger record, winning three times to Paderborn's two. In Bundesliga meetings specifically, Gladbach have been dominant, winning three of the three competitive fixtures listed in the dataset.