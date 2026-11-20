Blackburn Rovers host Derby County on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at Ewood Park in Blackburn.

In their most recent league meeting on February 28, 2026, Derby County secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Blackburn at Pride Park Stadium. Prior to that, Derby also claimed a narrow 2-1 away win against Blackburn at Ewood Park in November 2025.

Let GOAL out provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County Championship kick-off?

Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County kicks off at Ewood Park in Blackburn on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 21 12 Dec 2026 - 10:00 Ewood Park

How to buy Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Blackburn Rovers Official Ticketing: Home fans can buy tickets directly through the official Blackburn Rovers eTicketing platform or via the main club website (rovers.co.uk). Tickets at Ewood Park use digital NFC entry (Apple/Google Wallet), which has zero online booking fees.

Home fans can buy tickets directly through the official Blackburn Rovers eTicketing platform or via the main club website (rovers.co.uk). Tickets at Ewood Park use digital NFC entry (Apple/Google Wallet), which has zero online booking fees. Derby County Away Allocation: Away supporters traveling from Derby can purchase tickets through the official Derby County portal (dcfc.co.uk) under their away matches section, subject to availability and the visiting allocation size provided by Blackburn.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult Home Tickets (Ewood Park): Typically range from £22 to £36

Typically range from Concessions & Youth (Official): Seniors (65+) and Young Adults (18–23) generally cost £15 to £26 , while Junior tickets (Under 18 / Under 12) range from £7 to £15 .

Seniors (65+) and Young Adults (18–23) generally cost , while Junior tickets (Under 18 / Under 12) range from . Away Supporters Allocation (Derby County): Typically priced between £25 and £30 for Adults.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Starting / Budget Resale Listings: Start between £60 and £65 .

Start between . Average Resale Price: Average around £72 to £89 .

Average around . Premium / Executive Resale Listings: Range from £95 up to £135+.

Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County Championship: Everything you need to know

Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County Form

Blackburn Rovers have won two and lost three of their last five Championship matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over West Ham United, which followed a 1-2 defeat to Stoke City and a heavy 4-0 loss to Swansea City. Rovers also claimed a 2-0 win over Wrexham during this run. Across the five fixtures, Blackburn scored six goals and conceded eight.

Derby County have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five Championship outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 loss to Bolton Wanderers, and they also suffered a 4-1 defeat to Millwall during the same stretch. Derby's only positive result was a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United. The Rams scored five goals across those five games while conceding 11.

Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in February 2026, when Derby County beat Blackburn Rovers 3-1 at home in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is closely contested, with Derby winning three times and Blackburn winning twice. Blackburn's most recent home win in this fixture came in August 2024, a 4-2 victory at Ewood Park.