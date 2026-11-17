Benfica host OFI Crete on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

This upcoming UEFA Europa League fixture marks the very first competitive head-to-head meeting between S.L. Benfica and OFI Crete. Both clubs view this Matchday 6 encounter as a crucial stepping stone toward securing a spot in the knockout rounds.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Benfica vs OFI Crete, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Benfica vs OFI Crete Europa League kick-off?

Benfica vs OFI Crete takes place at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Europa League - Game Week 6 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Estadio da Luz

How to buy Benfica vs OFI Crete Europa League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Benfica vs OFI Crete Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

1. Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through Benfica's official website or box office is the primary and most secure method to acquire face-value tickets for matches at the Estádio da Luz.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Europa League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Benfica vs OFI Crete Europa League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Benfica vs OFI Crete Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

BTV / Emirates Stand:

Floor 0: €35 for members / €50 for general fans . Floor 1: €45 for members / €70 for general fans. Floor 3 (Upper Tier): €30 for members / €45 for general fans.

Sagres / Mais Vantagens Stand: Floor 0: €25 for members / €35 for general fans. Floor 1: €40 for members / €60 for general fans. Floor 3 (Upper Tier): €25 for members / €35 for general fans.



2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier Seats: Starting from approximately €39 to €45.

Starting from approximately Lower Tier Seats: Starting from approximately €115 to €140.

Starting from approximately Middle Tier Seats / Premium Sections: Ranging from €185 upwards.

Benfica vs OFI Crete Europa League: Everything you need to know

Benfica vs OFI Crete Form

Benfica arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their last competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 away win at Estrela da Amadora in Liga Portugal, following on from the 3-1 Europa League victory over Lech Poznan. Earlier in that run, they beat Gil Vicente 4-1 and Santa Clara 1-2, recording five wins from five across three different competitions.

OFI Crete have a mixed recent record, winning two and losing two of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Atromitos in the Super League. Before that, they beat Hapoel Beer Sheva 2-0 in the Europa League and Panetolikos 1-0 in the Super League, though a cup defeat to AE Larissa also featured in that five-match stretch.

Benfica vs OFI Crete: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Benfica and OFI Crete. This fixture will be assessed on current form and competition context alone.