Barcelona host Manchester City on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona.

The two clubs have met several times in competitive fixtures, most notably during the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League group stage, where Manchester City secured a 3-1 home win before Barcelona responded with a commanding 4-0 victory at the Camp Nou. Beyond their official European encounters, the sides have also faced each other in recent high-profile friendlies, playing out entertaining draws, including a 2-2 scoreline in July 2024 and a 3-3 stalemate in August 2022.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Barcelona vs Manchester City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Barcelona vs Manchester City Champions League kick-off?

Barcelona vs Manchester City takes place at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 6 8 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Spotify Camp Nou

How to buy Barcelona vs Manchester City Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Barcelona vs Manchester City Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the club's official ticketing portal is the most secure and direct method to secure authorized seating at the Spotify Camp Nou.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Barcelona vs Manchester City Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Barcelona vs Manchester City Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Matchday Tickets: Typically range between €120 and €250+ .

Typically range between . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Generally start around €450+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Listings: Starts from approximately €200 to €470 .

Starts from approximately . Resale & Premium Market Range: Average between €750 and €1,050.

Barcelona vs Manchester City Champions League: Everything you need to know

Barcelona vs Manchester City Form

Barcelona have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, with Fermin Lopez scoring both goals. Earlier in the run, they beat Deportivo Alaves 6-1 and defeated Aston Villa 3-0 in the Champions League. Their only defeat came against Real Madrid, a 2-1 loss in LaLiga. Barcelona scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded four.

Manchester City have won one and lost three of their last five matches, with one draw in the Carabao Cup. Their most recent fixture ended in a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest. Before that, they beat RB Leipzig 3-2 away in the Champions League. City have conceded in four of their last five outings and have suffered back-to-back Premier League losses to Aston Villa, Brighton, and now Forest, representing a significant dip after winning their opening seven league matches.

Barcelona vs Manchester City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a 2-2 friendly draw in July 2024. Before that, the sides played out a 3-3 draw in a friendly in August 2022. Their last competitive encounter came in the 2016-17 Champions League group stage, where Manchester City won 3-1 at home before Barcelona won the reverse fixture 4-0 at the Camp Nou. Across the five most recent meetings on record, neither side has established a dominant head-to-head advantage.