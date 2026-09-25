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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Qadsiah
Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium
team-logoAl Hilal
Book Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal Tickets
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How to get Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Al Qadsiah
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League

Al Qadsiah take on Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al Qadsiah take on Al Hilal on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar.

Al Hilal hold a commanding historical record in this fixture, boasting 34 victories from their 53 head-to-head encounters compared to Al Qadsiah's nine wins. Their most recent competitive meeting in January 2026 delivered an entertaining 2-2 draw, highlighted by goals from Salem Aldawsari and Julián Quiñones.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal takes place at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar, on Friday, October 23, 2026.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 11
Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

How to buy Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match, you have several primary purchasing routes:

1. Official Club & Ticket Platforms

  • Al Qadsiah Official Ticketing Portal / App: Since Al Qadsiah is the host team, primary general admission tickets are released directly through Al Qadsiah's official website and club app. Sales typically open 1 to 2 weeks prior to matchday.
  • Webook Platform: Saudi Pro League fixtures frequently host sales and official digital ticketing distribution on Webook, the national platform for entertainment and sports events in Saudi Arabia.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • GrintaHub: If official seats sell out, check secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub where fans list spare tickets, select your category, and complete checkout.
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How much do Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League vary depending on the seating tier and whether you purchase through primary channels or secondary resale platforms:

1. Official Primary Sales

  • General Admission / Standard Seats:SAR 30 to SAR 90
  • Category 1 / Premium Seats:SAR 100 to SAR 250
  • VIP / Lounge Hospitality:SAR 500 to SAR 1,500+

2. Secondary Ticket Market (GrintaHub)

If tickets sell out on official channels, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list resale tickets, prices depend on demand and seating location:

  • Category 2 / Behind the Goal:SAR 150 to SAR 300
  • Category 1 / Longside Seating:SAR 350 to SAR 750
  • VIP & Hospitality Boxes:SAR 1,200 to SAR 3,000+
Book Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal TicketsBuy Now

Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal Form

Al Qadsiah have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one, with their only dropped points coming in a 3-3 draw with Al-Ettifaq in the league. They scored 11 goals across those five games and conceded seven, with their most eye-catching result a 3-2 win over Al Ahli. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 14.

Al Hilal have also won four of their last five, losing only to Neom SC by 2-0 on September 7. They have been prolific in front of goal, scoring 13 times and conceding just five across the five matches. Their 6-0 dismantling of Al-Taawoun stands out as the dominant performance of that run, and they followed it with a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa in continental play.

ALQ

ALQ - Form

AFS
W3-1
DIR
W0-2
AHL
W3-2
ALI
D3-3
ALW
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
HIL

HIL - Form

AHL
W3-0
ALS
W0-2
NEO
L0-2
ALT
W0-6
ALG
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2 at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium on January 29, 2026, in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the league, Al Hilal hold the edge with three wins to Al Qadsiah's one, with one draw. The sides have shared 11 goals across those encounters, and Al Qadsiah's home record against Hilal shows they are capable of taking points off the champions on their own ground.

Head to Head

Al QadsiahDrawAl Hilal
1
2
2
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
2
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
2
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
2
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
2
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
1
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
0
FT
6Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
7601235+1818
W
L
W
W
W
2
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
7520126+617
W
W
W
D
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
7511167+916
D
W
L
W
W
4
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
7511168+816
D
W
W
W
W
5
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
7502136+715
W
W
W
L
L
6
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
74031610+612
W
L
W
L
L
7
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
73311210+212
L
W
D
W
D
8
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
732275+211
D
W
L
W
D
9
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
73221111011
D
D
W
L
L
10
Al HazemAl HazemALH
722379-28
L
W
D
D
L
11
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
7223816-88
W
D
L
W
D
12
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
7133711-46
D
L
D
W
D
13
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
7052310-75
D
D
L
L
D
14
Al ShababAl ShababALS
7043611-54
D
L
L
D
D
15
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
7034411-73
L
L
D
D
D
16
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
7034513-83
L
D
D
L
D
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
7034312-93
L
L
D
L
D
18
AbhaAbhaABH
7025513-82
D
L
L
L
D
AFC Champions League
Relegation

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