How to get Al-Orobah FC vs Al Akhdoud tickets: King Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The King’s Cup reaches the knockout intensity of the Round of 16 as Al Orobah host Al Okhdood at the Al Jouf University Stadium in Sakaka. Saudi Arabia’s premier domestic knockout tournament features both sides battling for a coveted place in the quarter-finals.

GOAL has all of the essential ticketing details and shows you the best ways to secure your seats right now.

When is Al-Orobah FC vs Al Akhdoud King Cup kick-off?

Al-Orobah FC vs Al Akhdoud is a King Cup fixture, though official kick-off time and venue details are not confirmed in the currently available data.

King Cup - 1/8 30 Nov 2026 - 08:25

Where to buy Al Orobah vs Al Okhdood tickets?

Official tickets for King’s Cup fixtures are typically distributed through the host club ticketing platform or Saudi official sports ticketing portals like Webook. Supporters should first verify these official primary sales portals for pre-sale windows and general sale releases to secure face-value seats directly.

GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. Finding the cheapest ticket through alternative channels ensures supporters never miss out on high-stakes cup nights in Sakaka.

How much are Al Orobah vs Al Okhdood tickets?

Standard admission tickets on official ticketing channels start at very affordable prices for King’s Cup fixtures, often starting from around 20 SAR to 35 SAR for general admission seats.

If general admission sells out, secondary resale platforms like GrintaHub provide an alternative option where the cheapest ticket prices typically start from approximately 60 SAR, depending on category and stadium location.

Al-Orobah FC vs Al Akhdoud King Cup: Everything you need to know

Al-Orobah FC vs Al Akhdoud Form

Al-Orobah FC have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding eight in that run. Their most recent result was a King Cup win over Abha on August 16, 2026, and they also beat Al-Taawoun 3-2 in the Saudi Pro League in May 2025. Three consecutive defeats to close out the league season, including a 3-1 loss to Al Qadsiah and a 2-1 defeat to Al Khaleej, highlighted their struggles in that period.

Al Akhdoud have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 2-0 King Cup victory over Al Khaleej on August 18, 2026, and they also beat the same opponent 3-1 in the league earlier that month. A heavy 4-0 defeat to Al Ahli in May 2026 remains the low point of their recent form, though a goalless draw with Al Kholood showed defensive resilience in a different context.

Al-Orobah FC vs Al Akhdoud: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Saudi Pro League on April 4, 2025, when Al Akhdoud won 1-0 away at Al-Orobah FC. Before that, Al Akhdoud claimed a dominant 4-0 home victory in October 2024. Across the two recorded meetings, Al Akhdoud have won both, scoring five goals and conceding none.