Al Nassr take on Neom SC on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

NEOM SC, based in the Tabuk Province, earned promotion to Saudi Arabia's top flight following significant investments and roster upgrades. In their previous head-to-head encounter during the 2025–26 league season, Al-Nassr FC secured a narrow 1-0 victory over NEOM SC.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Nassr vs Neom SC, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Nassr vs Neom SC kicks off at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10 20 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Al-Awwal Park

How to buy Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr FC and Neom SC at Alawwal Park in Riyadh, follow these steps through the official platforms and resale marketplace:

1. Use the Official Ticketing Platform

Match tickets for Saudi Pro League fixtures are primarily distributed through webook.com (the league's official ticketing partner) or the official Victory Arena / Alawwal Park ticketing portal.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces & Aggregators

Secondary ticket platforms such as Grintahub list secondary marketplace tickets for Al Nassr matches.

How much do Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League vary based on seating category and purchase platform:

General Admission / Entry Level: Starts around SAR 30 to SAR 35 (approximately $8–$9 USD) for standard upper-tier or goal-end seating.

Mid-Tier & Sideline Seats: Typically range between SAR 90 and SAR 250 .

Category 1 / Premium Lower Stand: Generally ranges from SAR 250 to SAR 600 .

VIP & Hospitality Boxes: Start around SAR 1,500+ , depending on inclusive catering and access tier.

On secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub, ticket prices for Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC depending on demand and seating location:

Entry Level / Behind Goal: Starts between SAR 250 and SAR 350 (~$66–$90 USD).

Category 2 / Mid-Tier: Ranges from SAR 430 to SAR 850 (~$115–$230 USD).

Category 1 / Premium Sidelines: Ranges from SAR 900 to SAR 1,300 (~$240–$345 USD).

VIP & Premium Hospitality: Typically listed between SAR 1,900 and SAR 2,600+ (~$510–$700 USD).

Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC Form

Al Nassr have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Saudi Pro League matches, scoring eight goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Al Khaleej, while they beat Abha 2-1 before that. The sole defeat in that run came against Al Ittihad, who won 2-1.

Neom SC have won three and lost two of their last five league games. Their most recent match produced a 4-2 win over Al Fateh, and they also claimed a 2-0 away victory at Al Hilal. Neom scored six goals across those five fixtures and conceded five, with defeats coming against Al Riyadh and Al Qadsiah.

Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in March 2026 in the Saudi Pro League, when Al Nassr won 1-0 at Al-Awwal Park. Before that, Neom hosted Nassr in November 2025, with Nassr winning 3-1 away from home. Across the two recorded meetings, Al Nassr have won both fixtures.