How to get Al-Ain vs Tractor tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The AFC Champions League Elite presents an exciting continental matchup as former champions Al Ain FC host Iranian heavyweights Tractor SC at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain. Both clubs boast incredible histories and dedicated fanbases, setting the stage for an intense clash on the Asian stage.

GOAL has all the key details on schedules, venue details, and ticket availability so you can lock in your seats and experience the match live right now.

When is Al-Ain vs Tractor AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al-Ain vs Tractor is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 26 Oct 2026 - 13:00

Where to buy Al Ain FC vs Tractor SC tickets?

Official tickets for Al Ain home matches in the AFC Champions League Elite are primarily made available through Platinumlist and the official Al Ain FC ticketing portal. Fans are always advised to check official primary outlets first when general admission sales go live.

If tickets are completely sold out on the official primary vendor, secondary ticketing platforms like Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Al Ain FC vs Tractor SC tickets?

Ticket pricing for AFC Champions League Elite fixtures varies depending on stadium tier, seating category, and general match demand.

On official primary ticketing platforms like Platinumlist, standard entry passes typically start at around 30 SAR to 50 SAR for general seating behind the goals.

If official primary allocations sell out, secondary market availability will dictate resale pricing. On secondary platforms such as Ticombo, ticket options start at approximately 200 SAR for standard entry passes.

To secure the cheapest ticket options, act quickly once general sales launch or explore available listings on secondary marketplaces before prices shift.

Al-Ain vs Tractor AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al-Ain vs Tractor Form

Al-Ain head into this match in strong form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a commanding 4-0 victory over Al Nassr FC in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also posted wins over Kalba FC, Al-Nasr SC, and Khorfakkan during this run. A 2-2 draw with Al-Wasl is the only dropped points in that stretch. Across those five games, Al-Ain scored ten goals and conceded three.

Tractor's recent record makes for difficult reading. They have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches in all competitions. Both defeats came in their most recent outings: a 1-0 loss to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC in the AFC Champions League Elite and a 1-0 reverse against Esteghlal Khuzestan in the Persian Gulf Pro League. Their two wins in this period were narrow 1-0 victories, and they kept a clean sheet in a goalless draw with Shams Azar Qazvin.

Al-Ain vs Tractor: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited, with only two previous meetings on record, both in the 2014 AFC Champions League. The most recent encounter saw Al-Ain host Tractor and win 3-1. The sides also drew 2-2 in Tabriz earlier in that same campaign. Al-Ain hold the superior record across those two meetings, with one win apiece in terms of home advantage but a clear edge on aggregate.



