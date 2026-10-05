How to get Al Ahli vs Al Nassr FC tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The blockbuster clash between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr stands as one of the most compelling fixtures in the Roshn Saudi League. Featuring legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack for Al-Nassr against a star-studded Al-Ahli side, this high-stakes matchup brings world-class quality and electric atmospheres every time the two sides meet.

GOAL brings you all the required details on match ticketing, general pricing options, and how to purchase your tickets online right now.

When is Al Ahli vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 9 15 Oct 2026 - 14:00 King Abdullah Sports City

Where to buy Al-Ahli vs. Al-Nassr tickets?

Official match tickets are distributed directly through the primary ticketing platforms of the home host club, such as Webook. Due to massive fan bases and high demand from official club members, general sale tickets on primary platforms often sell out quickly after release.

If you miss out on the initial release, Grintahub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Al-Ahli vs. Al-Nassr tickets?

Official general admission tickets released through primary club portals typically start around SAR 20 to SAR 50 for standard goal-end seating, going up to SAR 150 or more for central premium sections depending on stadium location.

On secondary platforms like Grintahub, entry-level options start at approximately SAR 185 for standard seating, with prices fluctuating based on seat category and market demand.

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr FC Form

Al Ahli head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, and they also fell 3-2 to Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League. On the positive side, Pusic's men put five past Al Riyadh without reply and beat Al Hazem 3-1 in domestic action, showing they are capable of scoring freely when the conditions suit them.

Al Nassr have also won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw. The 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite stands as their sharpest setback in that run, while a 1-1 draw at Al Khaleej in the league and a 2-1 loss to Al Ittihad complete a picture of inconsistency. Their wins came against Abha and Al-Taawoun, both by a 2-1 scoreline.

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-0 win for Al Nassr when they hosted Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League in April 2026. Across the last five encounters, the head-to-head record is closely contested, with Al Nassr and Al Ahli each claiming victories, and one match ending level. The series has produced goals at both ends consistently, with no side able to establish clear dominance over the other in recent seasons.







