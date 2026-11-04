How to get Abha vs Al Riyadh tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Abha host Al Riyadh on Thursday, November 26, 2026 at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha.

Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-1 draw when Al Riyadh hosted Abha in March 2024. Prior to that stalemate, Al Riyadh secured a narrow 1-0 victory when they played away in Abha back in September 2023.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Abha vs Al Riyadh, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Abha vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Abha vs Al Riyadh takes place at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha, on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 15 26 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

How to buy Abha vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League tickets?

Here are the primary options and methods available for purchasing tickets to the Abha vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can frequently be purchased directly through the official website or ticketing portal of the home team, Abha Club, or via authorized regional ticket distributors in Saudi Arabia.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Abha vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Abha vs Al Riyadh:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Admission / General Seating: Typically ranges from 10 SAR to 50 SAR .

Typically ranges from . Premium & Sideline Seating: Generally ranges from 50 SAR to 150 SAR .

Generally ranges from . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Ranging from 500 SAR to 1,500+ SAR.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard & General Resale Seating: Starting around 150 SAR to 400 SAR .

Starting around . Longside & Premium Resale: Range from 600 SAR to 1,500+ SAR.

Abha vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Abha vs Al Riyadh Form

Abha's recent form makes for difficult reading. They have lost four of their last five league matches, with the sole exception a goalless draw against Al Diriyah in September. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Neom SC, and across those five games they have scored just three goals while conceding six. There is very little in that run to suggest a team capable of turning results around quickly.

Al Riyadh have shown more resilience, winning two of their last five matches and drawing two others. Their 2-1 victory over Al-Taawoun is the most recent of those wins, and they also beat Al Kholood 2-0 earlier in the same stretch. A 1-0 defeat to Al Diriyah represents the low point of that period, but Dulac's side have generally shown enough to suggest they are a stable mid-table outfit with the capacity to collect points against struggling opposition.

Abha vs Al Riyadh: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in recent Saudi Pro League history, with the most recent encounter ending 1-1 when Al Riyadh hosted Abha in March 2024. Before that, Al Riyadh won 1-0 in Abha in September 2023. Across those two meetings, Al Riyadh hold the slight edge with one win and one draw, though the head-to-head record is too limited to draw firm conclusions about what to expect.