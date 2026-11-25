The 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup brings 32 nations to Brazil from June 24 to July 25, 2027, marking the first edition of the tournament ever hosted in South America.

With defending champions Spain, host nation Brazil, France, Germany, and Australia already qualified, fans will soon get their first chance to book seats. FIFA opens Phase 1 ticket sales on December 1, 2026, ahead of the Final Draw on December 11, with multi-match packages starting from just $5 per game.

GOAL has every confirmed sale phase date, presale detail, and step-by-step guide on how to buy Women's World Cup 2027 tickets right now.

When do Women's World Cup 2027 tickets go on sale?

FIFA has confirmed a four-phase ticketing rollout for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil:

Phase 1 (Multi-Match Packages): Opens on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 , at 10:00 Brazil time (08:00 ET / 13:00 UK / 14:00 CET) and closes on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 , at 10:00 Brazil time. Sales are first-come, first-served with no lottery, featuring the Brazil Team Pass, Arena Pass, and Flex Pass.

Opens on , at 10:00 Brazil time (08:00 ET / 13:00 UK / 14:00 CET) and closes on , at 10:00 Brazil time. Sales are first-come, first-served with no lottery, featuring the Brazil Team Pass, Arena Pass, and Flex Pass. Phase 2 (Visa Presale): Opens after the Final Draw on Friday, December 11, 2026 , once all match pairings and kick-off times are finalized. This window is exclusive to Visa credit and debit cardholders.

Opens after the Final Draw on , once all match pairings and kick-off times are finalized. This window is exclusive to Visa credit and debit cardholders. Phases 3 and 4 (General Sale): Two additional sales phases open to all fans will follow the Visa presale, with exact launch dates to be announced by FIFA.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Jun 24, 2027, TBC Opening Match (Brazil Group Match 1) Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro Tickets Jun 29, 2027, TBC Brazil Group Match 2 Arena Itaquera, Sao Paulo Tickets Jul 4, 2027, TBC Brazil Group Match 3 Estadio Nacional, Brasilia Tickets Jul 10 - Jul 13, 2027, TBC Round of 16 All 8 Host Stadiums, Brazil Tickets Jul 16, 2027, TBC Quarter-Finals 1 & 2 Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte & Maracana, Rio de Janeiro Tickets Jul 17, 2027, TBC Quarter-Finals 3 & 4 Arena Castelao, Fortaleza & Arena Itaquera, Sao Paulo Tickets Jul 20, 2027, TBC Semi-Final 1 Arena Itaquera, Sao Paulo Tickets Jul 21, 2027, TBC Semi-Final 2 Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro Tickets Jul 24, 2027, TBC Third-Place Match Arena Itaquera, Sao Paulo Tickets Jul 25, 2027, TBC Women's World Cup 2027 Final Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro Tickets

How to buy Women's World Cup 2027 tickets?

Official tickets for the Women's World Cup 2027 are sold directly through FIFA.com/tickets. Because Phase 1 operates on a first-come, first-served basis until allocations run out, preparation is key:

Create a FIFA ID in advance: Register your free account at FIFA.com/tickets before December 1 so you are not delayed in the virtual queue on launch morning. Choose your Phase 1 package: Decide whether you want to follow Brazil (Brazil Team Pass), stay in one host city (Arena Pass), or mix three eligible games (Flex Pass). Check your payment method: All official purchases are processed in Brazilian reais (BRL). Visa is FIFA's preferred payment partner, though other payment methods are accepted in Phase 1. For Phase 2 after the December 11 draw, a Visa debit or credit card is required.

Because high-demand packages and knockout fixtures can sell out quickly,Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Women's World Cup 2027 tickets?

Official ticket prices on FIFA.com/tickets are structured across Category 1, Category 2, and Category 3 seating tiers, with all prices including tax:

Cheapest Package Seats: Individual match seats inside Phase 1 packages start at just $5 USD (BRL 30) per game in Category 3.

Individual match seats inside Phase 1 packages start at just per game in Category 3. Flex Pass (Three Matches): Fans selecting three eligible fixtures can build a full package starting under $18 USD (BRL 100) .

Fans selecting three eligible fixtures can build a full package starting under . Brazil Team Pass: Guaranteed access to all three of Brazil's group-stage matches starts at $36 USD (BRL 205) in Category 3.

Guaranteed access to all three of Brazil's group-stage matches starts at in Category 3. Arena Pass: Covers a single stadium's matches up to and including the quarter-finals where applicable, delivering a 27% saving compared to buying individual tickets. Eligible groups also qualify for half-price concessions under Brazilian law.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Ticombo provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with secondary prices varying by match demand once official allocations are released.

Everything you need to know about Women's World Cup 2027 tickets

Understanding the three Phase 1 packages will help you lock in the cheapest seats before single-match sales begin:

Brazil Team Pass: Grants access to all three of host nation Brazil's group-stage matches in Rio de Janeiro (June 24), Sao Paulo (June 29), and Brasilia (July 4).

Grants access to all three of host nation Brazil's group-stage matches in Rio de Janeiro (June 24), Sao Paulo (June 29), and Brasilia (July 4). Arena Pass: Ideal for fans basing themselves in one host city. It covers all matches at your chosen venue through the Round of 16 (Brasilia, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador) or through the Quarter-Finals (Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza). Semi-finals, the Third-Place Match, and the Final are excluded.

Ideal for fans basing themselves in one host city. It covers all matches at your chosen venue through the Round of 16 (Brasilia, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador) or through the Quarter-Finals (Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza). Semi-finals, the Third-Place Match, and the Final are excluded. Flex Pass: Lets you pick any three eligible matches across the tournament. It can include up to one Brazil group-stage match or one semi-final, while the Final and Third-Place Match are excluded.

Eight iconic Brazilian stadiums from the 2014 men's World Cup will stage all 64 matches: Rio de Janeiro (Maracana), Sao Paulo (Arena Itaquera), Belo Horizonte (Mineirao), Brasilia (Estadio Nacional), Fortaleza (Arena Castelao), Porto Alegre (Beira-Rio), Salvador (Arena Fonte Nova), and Recife (Arena de Pernambuco).