How to get UEFA Conference League 2026/27 tickets: League phase teams, upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, information & more

The UEFA Conference League may not be the continent’s premier club competition, but European silverware is always a highly prized commodity and gives clubs (and their fans) a huge boost. A European football match underneath the lights is always electric and you can book match tickets today.

While it may only be the sixth edition of the UEFA Conference League, the competition continues to grow in stature. It has provided a platform for emerging teams to gain European exposure and for smaller clubs to achieve prestigious international victories.

With the likes of Brighton, Atalanta, Monaco and Ajax gunning for Conference League glory during the 2026/27 campaign, we're set for more thrilling matches over the coming months.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital UEFA Conference League ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.

Upcoming UEFA Conference League selected fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Thu, Oct 15 (9pm) Atalanta vs Pafos New Balance Arena (Bergamo) Tickets Thu, Oct 15 (9pm) Freiburg vs Jablonec Europa-Park-Stadion (Freiburg) Tickets Thu, Oct 15 (9pm) Copenhagen vs Sporting Braga Parken Stadium (Copenhagen) Tickets Thu, Oct 15 (9pm) Twente vs Thun De Grolsch Veste (Enschede) Tickets Thu, Oct 15 (9pm) Brann vs Lincoln Red Imps Brann Stadion (Bergen) Tickets Thu, Oct 22 (6.45pm) Crvena Zvezda vs Copenhagen Rajko Mitic Stadium (Belgrade) Tickets Thu, Oct 22 (9pm) Ajax vs Atalanta Johan Cruijff ArenA (Amsterdam) Tickets Thu, Oct 22 (9pm) Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS Banja Luka City Stadium (Banja Luka) Tickets Thu, Oct 22 (9pm) Sporting Braga vs Gent Estadio Municipal de Braga (Braga) Tickets Thu, Oct 22 (9pm) Monaco vs Freiburg Stade Louis II (Monaco) Tickets

How to buy UEFA Conference League tickets

Official tickets for the UEFA Conference League (league phase and knockouts) are sold exclusively through the official ticket portals of the individual host/home clubs, while tickets for the UEFA Conference League Final are sold centrally through the UEFA Tickets Portal.

Home fans can buy official tickets directly through their club's official site. Each club sets its own purchasing rules, usually requiring a membership, or prioritizing season ticket holders before opening a general public sale window.

UEFA mandates that home teams allocate at least 5% of their stadium capacity to traveling supporters. These away tickets are distributed exclusively through the visiting club's official ticketing channels.

Tickets for the 2027 Final at Besiktas Park in Istanbul will be sold directly by UEFA through a neutral public lottery system on the official UEFA site. which is expected to open in mid-March 2027. The teams who qualify for the Final will also receive a direct allocation of tickets to sell to their own registered fans.

If looking to source last-minute match tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

How much are UEFA Conference League tickets?

Official UEFA Conference League ticket prices vary significantly depending on whether you are buying tickets for league phase or knockout matches, or the showpiece Final.

For standard competition fixtures, ticket pricing is controlled individually by the host football clubs, meaning prices reflect domestic league standards and local venue seating structures. They generally scale from roughly £30-£95.

However, UEFA enforces strict guidelines for traveling supporters. For the current 2026/27 campaign, prices for tickets in the designated away-fan sectors are capped at €20.

For recent major finals (such as the 2026 Final in Leipzig), official tickets sold via UEFA's Ticket Portal were divided into four primary seating categories, along with specialized options:

Fans First : Positioned directly behind the goals. These seats are exclusively reserved for registered supporters of the two participating finalists (€25-€40).

Category 3 : Located in the corners and upper tiers of the stadium behind the goal lines (€45-€65).

Category 2 : Situated in the corners of the stadium and the higher rows of the main grandstands/sidelines. (€140).

Category 1 : These seats are located on the main long-side stands (lower and middle tiers), and provide a prime sideline view (€190).

Keep tabs on the clubs' official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Who is competing in the UEFA Conference League 2026/27?

36 teams are competing in the league stage of the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League competition. This is the third season that the new format has been used, which sees each team play a total of 6 games against 6 different clubs in a league structure.

The top-8 sides in the league automatically qualify for the last-16 stage of the knockouts. Those sides who finish 9th to 24th compete in a two-legged play-off round phase, with the winning 8 teams joining the automatic qualifiers in the last-16. The competition then carries on in a traditional knockout format to the Final.

Below, you can find a list of all the clubs who are currently involved in the 2026/27 league stage of the Conference League:

List of 2026-27 UEFA Conference League clubs