Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
RUGBYU-ENG-AUSAFP
Book World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Rugby Autumn Internationals 2026 tickets: World Rugby Nations Championship schedule, ticket prices and more

Tickets

Everything you need to know about securing tickets to the inaugural World Rugby Nations Championship

Rugby Union's traditional Autumn Internationals and Summer Tours programmes have been remoulded into the World Rugby Nations Championship, a unified global tournament, which launched in July and climaxes this November. Want to see the sport's best players and teams in live action? Book your tickets today.

Rugby Union Nations Championship ticketsBook now

The newly created biennial competition is designed to eliminate meaningless 'friendlies' by introducing a league table, cross-hemisphere clashes, and a season-ending showpiece final at Twickenham (Sunday, November 29).

Three rounds of matches took place in the Southern Hemisphere during the summer and now the focus shifts to the Northern Hemisphere for the final three rounds, and the Finals series.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can purchase World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 tickets, including where to get them, how much they cost and more.

When is the World Rugby Nations Championship 2026?

The inaugural World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 takes place from July 4 to November 29. The tournament is split into two distinct competition windows followed by a final showcase:

  • Summer Series (Rounds 1-3): Played from July 4 - July 18, with Northern Hemisphere teams travelling south.
  • Autumn Series (Rounds 4-6): Resumes from November 6 to November 21, with Southern Hemisphere teams playing fixtures in the north.
  • Finals Weekend: Held from November 27 to November 29 at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London. The Grand Final to crown the overall champion takes place on Sunday, November 29.

How to buy World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 tickets

Official World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 tickets can be purchased through the tournament's centralised hubs or individual hosting unions depending on the fixture.

  • Finals Weekend (November 27-29): Tickets for the six final matches held at Allianz Stadium (Twickenham) are managed centrally via the official Nations Championship Rugby Website and its ticketing partner, Ticketmaster.
  • Pool Matches (July & November): Tickets for individual pool stage games are distributed directly by the hosting home nations. You can acquire them directly via their official union portals.

Tickets for the competition were first released depending on the type of fixture and the various priority windows:

  • Club & Debenture Pre-sales: The absolute earliest windows opened for priority groups (such as debenture holders and member clubs) in January 2026.
  • Finals Weekend General Sale: Tickets for the grand finale weekend at Allianz Stadium went on general public sale in March 2026.
  • Pool Stage General Sales: Individual nations staggered their rollouts; for example, general ticket access for matches hosted at the Principality Stadium (Wales) opened to the general public in April 2026, following member priority windows.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like Ticombo.

Guaranteed transfersTicombo protects all ticket transfers and purchases through its built-in safety program called TixProtect. This program guarantees that you will get your tickets on time and that they will be valid for your event, or you will get a 100% refund.

Rugby Union Nations Championship ticketsBook now

How much are World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 tickets?

Official World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 ticket prices vary significantly depending on whether you are purchasing individual day tickets or multi-day packages for 'Finals Weekend' at Allianz Stadium (Twickenham), London.

For individual double-header match days during 'Finals Weekend', official pricing categories are structured as follows:

  • Friday, November 27 Double-Header: Day tickets range from £20-£125
  • Saturday, November 28 Double-Header: Day tickets range from £40-£180
  • Sunday, November 29 Double-Header: Day tickets range from £125-£280
  • Multi-day bundle passes (covering 2 or 3 days): Offer progressive discounts of 10% to 15%. For instance, a 3-day adult pass spans from £242-£514.

November Pool Stage Matches (By Host Nation)

Standard adult ticket pricing for the individual pool fixtures, hosted by the northern hemipsphere sides, is as follows:

England (Allianz Stadium, Twickenham)

  • vs Japan: £51-£103
  • vs Australia: £79-£166
  • vs New Zealand: £103-£238

Ireland (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

  • vs Fiji: €30-€120
  • vs Argentina: €40-€180
  • vs South Africa: €55-€210

Scotland (Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

  • vs Japan: £30-£65
  • vs Australia: £40-£100
  • vs New Zealand: £85-£160

Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

  • vs Japan: £26-£66
  • vs Australia: £38-£78
  • vs New Zealand: £68-£128

France

  • vs Fiji (Groupama Stadium, Lyon): Tickets start from €30
  • vs South Africa (Stade de France, Saint-Denis): Tickets start from €30
  • vs Argentina (Stade de France, Saint-Denis): Tickets start from €25

Italy

  • vs South Africa (Allianz Stadium, Turin): Tickets start from €32
  • vs Argentina (Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa): Tickets start from €12
  • vs Fiji (Bluenergy Stadium, Udine): Tickets start from €35

Keep tabs on the competition's official site and the team's national sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

What is the World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 match schedule?

Date (& local time)

Round & Fixture

Tickets

Venue

Fri, Nov 6 (20:10)

R4: Ireland vs Argentina

Tickets

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Sat, Nov 7 (12:40)

R4: Italy vs South Africa

Tickets

Juventus Stadium, Turin

Sat, Nov 7 (14:10)

R4: Scotland vs New Zealand

Tickets

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Sat, Nov 7 (16:40)

R4: Wales vs Japan

Tickets

Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Sat, Nov 7 (21:10)

R4: France vs Fiji

Tickets

Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon

Sun, Nov 8 (15:10)

R4: England vs Australia

Tickets

Allianz Stadium, London

Fri, Nov 13 (21:10)

R5: France vs South Africa

Tickets

Stade de France, Paris

Sat, Nov 14 (12:40)

R5: Italy vs Argentina

Tickets

Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa

Sat, Nov 14 (14:10)

R5: Wales vs New Zealand

Tickets

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Sat, Nov 14 (16:40)

R5: England vs Japan

Tickets

Allianz Stadium, London

Sat, Nov 14 (20:10)

R5: Ireland vs Fiji

Tickets

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Sun, Nov 15 (15:10)

R5: Scotland vs Australia

Tickets

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Sat, Nov 21 (14:10)

R6: England vs New Zealand

Tickets

Allianz Stadium, London

Sat, Nov 21 (14:10)

R6: Scotland vs Japan

Tickets

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Sat, Nov 21 (16:40)

R6: Ireland vs South Africa

Tickets

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Sat, Nov 21 (17:40)

R6: Italy vs Fiji

Tickets

Stadio Friuli, Udine

Sat, Nov 21 (20:10)

R6: Wales vs Australia

Tickets

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Sat, Nov 21 (21:10)

R6: France vs Argentina

Tickets

Stade de France, Paris

Fri, Nov 27 (16:40)

11th place: TBC v TBC

Tickets

Allianz Stadium, London

Fri, Nov 27 (20:10)

5th place: TBC v TBC

Tickets

Allianz Stadium, London

Sat, Nov 28 (13:10)

9th place: TBC v TBC

Tickets

Allianz Stadium, London

Sat, Nov 28 (16:40)

3rd place: TBC v TBC

Tickets

Allianz Stadium, London

Sun, Nov 29 (13:10)

7th place: TBC v TBC

Tickets

Allianz Stadium, London

Sun, Nov 29 (16:40)

Final: TBC v TBC

Tickets

Allianz Stadium, London

Which teams are playing in the Nations Championship 2026?

The tournament features 12 of the world's elite teams, divided into two geographic pools of six:

Northern Hemisphere sides

Southern Hemisphere sides

England

Argentina

France

Australia

Ireland

Fiji

Italy

Japan

Scotland

New Zealand

Wales

South Africa

What is the Nations Championship competition format?

Instead of playing multi-test series against a single opponent, every country plays all six teams from the opposing geographical pool once across two distinct windows:

  • The Summer Series (Rounds 1–3): Played in July. The Northern Hemisphere teams travelled south to play their away fixtures.
  • The Autumn Series (Rounds 4–6): Played in November. The format flips, and the Southern Hemisphere teams travel north to play the remaining three rounds at iconic European stadiums.

The Standings: Even though teams only play cross-pool opponents, their results and bonus points are logged into their own hemisphere's table (e.g., Six Nations teams compete against each other on a leaderboard based on how well they perform against the Southern teams).

Finals Weekend

The ultimate climax takes place at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, over a single blockbuster weekend at the end of November.

Every single team travels to London to play a final ranking placement match against the team that finished in the exact same position in the alternative pool.

  • The Grand Final: The 1st-placed Northern Hemisphere team faces the 1st-placed Southern Hemisphere team, with the winner crowned the official Nations Championship Champion.
  • Placement Matches: 2nd vs 2nd decides 3rd place overall, 3rd vs 3rd decides 5th place, all the way down to 6th vs 6th.
  • Hemisphere Challenge: A Ryder Cup-style point system tracks overall inter-hemisphere supremacy across the entire final weekend.
Rugby Union Nations Championship ticketsBook now


Frequently asked questions

Depending on which phase of the tournament you want to attend, the World Rugby coordinates selling tickets between the host nations' unions and a centralised portal for the finals.

The Nations Championship does not replace the historic annual Guinness Six Nations or The Rugby Championship; those remain completely unchanged.

Furthermore, to preserve rugby’s ultimate traditions, the tournament is biennial, it will only take place in even-numbered years, deliberately stepping aside during Rugby World Cup and British & Irish Lions tour years. A second-tier tournament, the World Rugby Nations Cup, runs concurrently with a promotion and relegation system scheduled to link the two divisions starting in 2030.

The Nations Championship is a new global international rugby tournament. Instead of standalone, friendly Test matches during the July and November windows, all matches now feed into a unified, competitive league table. The traditional November fixtures (the Autumn Internationals) now serve as the critical 'second half' or pool phase of this tournament.

It is a biennial tournament, meaning it takes place every two years. To respect rugby's historical calendar, it will only be played in years that do not feature a Rugby World Cup or a British & Irish Lions tour.

The tournament features 12 elite nations split into two geographic conferences of six:

• Northern Conference: The Six Nations teams (England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales).

• Southern Conference: The four SANZAAR nations (Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa) plus invited guests Fiji and Japan.

The tournament culminates in a dramatic Finals Weekend hosted at Allianz Stadium (Twickenham) in London at the end of November. Rather than knockout semi-finals, it features a direct crossover ranking system where every team plays one final match against their equivalent seed from the opposite table

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google